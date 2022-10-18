Senior Brady Jaunarajs scored three times and the Athens Bulldogs blew out Circleville High School 11-0 Monday night in the first round of the sectional playoffs.
Bulldogs dominate Circleville
- By Geoff Buckley Special to the Messenger
Senior Brady Jaunarajs scored three times and the Athens Bulldogs blew out Circleville High School 11-0 Monday night in the first round of the sectional playoffs.
It was an especially big night for Jaunarajs, whose third goal of the evening broke the Athens High School scoring record, previously held by Danny Goetz.
The outcome of the game was never in question as the Bulldogs dominated every facet of the game from the opening kickoff, combining a creative midfield and relentless attack with a suffocating defense.
Unlike their previous match against Chillicothe, when Bulldog forwards had difficulty penetrating the defense and getting clean looks at the net, scoring chances came early and often for the hard-working Athens side.
Jaunarajs put the Bulldogs up 1-0 eight minutes into the contest when he collected a nice pass from brother Austin playing in the middle and drove the ball past the Tigers’ goalkeeper. Two minutes later, it was senior Owen Buckley scoring a header from the far post off a corner kick by Austin Jaunarajs.
Brady Jaunarajs’ second goal--a low hard shot off the left foot--tied the school record set by Goetz in 2019. Emerson Crowl, Austin Jaunarajs, and Nick Jadwisienczak each scored in the remaining 13 minutes to give the home team a commanding 6-0 advantage heading into the locker room.
The Bulldogs’ maintained tight control of the game in the second half, denying the Tigers the ball and generally keeping them bottled up in their defensive end.
After sophomore Emmanuel Mends opened the second-half scoring for the Bulldogs, it was Brady Jaunarajs’ turn to make history. His blast from 20 yards glanced off the keeper and into the back of the net, touching off a celebration on the field and in the stands. It was his third goal of the night and number 72 of his career.
Goals by Mends, senior Fritz Schmidt, and sophomore Jack Cablish-Kristofco closed out the scoring for the Bulldogs who now advance to take on the Ironmen of Jackson High School Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. at Joe Burrow Stadium.
