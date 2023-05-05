After a week off due to inclement weather, Athens’ baseball has been on a tear over the past two days, outscoring its opponents 26-0 during that time.
Bulldogs dominate en route to a 16-0 blowout of Vinton County
After a week off due to inclement weather, Athens’ baseball has been on a tear over the past two days, outscoring its opponents 26-0 during that time.
The Bulldogs most recently picked up a 16-0 thrashing of Vinton County on the road on Thursday. Led by Carter Wharton’s 4-4 day at the plate with a pair of runs and RBIs, Athens grabbed 15 hits in the win.
Aside from Wharton, Justin Bennet dominated at the plate with a 3-3 day, scoring three runs while drawing a walk. Dawson Kennedy and David Sharp each had two hits and two RBIs while Landon Wheatley grabbed three RBIs on one hit. Luke Brandes, Sam Trainer and Easton Nuzum each had one hit with Nuzum collecting four RBIs.
On the mound, Bennett went all five innings and looked to be back on his dominant form, allowing three hits while striking out seven and allowing two walks.
Athens grabbed what would become the game-winning run three batters into the game when a leadoff double from Bennet would later allow Wheatley to bring him in on a sacrifice fly. After Donavon Holcomb struggled some more for the Vikings on the mound, Brandes would come home to score the second run on a passed ball. The losing pitcher only lasted 3.1 innings, allowing 12 hits and 12 runs, walking five while only striking out two.
The Bulldogs would score one more in the following inning when a fielder’s choice ground out off the bat of Nuzum would bring Sharp in to score. Athens would then go on to score five more in the third inning to blow this one wide open.
RBI doubles from Wharton and Kennedy would open up scoring in the frame. Following a pair of walks later in the frame, a two-run double to right field off the bat of Nuzum would make it a 8-0 game midway through the third.
An eight-run fourth inning from the Bulldogs would then push it over the mercy rule threshold. Following a fly out to start the inning, Athens would then go on to score all eight runs before recording another out.
Three consecutive singles would bring in the first run, capped off with an RBI hit from Kennedy. RBI hits from Sharp, Wheatley and Wharton would cap off the frame, pushing the lead to 16 runs.
Bennett would quickly make work of the Vikings over the final two innings, cruising to the conference victory.
