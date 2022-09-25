On an afternoon when nothing seemed to go quite right for the visitors, senior Brady Jaunarajs netted a hat trick, and the Athens Bulldogs came from behind to tie host Lancaster High School 5-5 Saturday.
Athens looked like the stronger side early on, but it was the Golden Gales that took the early lead when senior Brody Ehorn beat his man on the wing and slipped the ball past goalkeeper Nathan Kallet from short range.
Momentum shifted to the Bulldogs midway through the half when Jaunarajs racked up two goals in quick succession, the first on a beautiful unassisted volley and the second on a header off a corner kick from senior Luke Scanlan.
But just when the Athens offense seemed to be operating on all cylinders, the wheels started to fall off the bus. Instead of nursing a one-goal lead, the Bulldogs soon found themselves trailing.
After another breakaway leveled the score at two goals apiece, the Gales capitalized on two defensive mistakes deep in Bulldog territory to grab a 4-2 lead.
With 5:33 left on the clock, Athens trimmed the deficit to one when junior Andy Pigman worked his way into the box and delivered a perfect cross to Jaunarajs, who headed it past the keeper for his third goal of the game.
The second half featured fewer goals but proved no less frustrating for the undefeated Bulldogs. Part of the problem was the Bulldogs’ inability to control the midfield for significant stretches of time.
“When the midfield is congested it’s hard to impose our style of play,” explained Athens’ coach Simon Diki after the game.
This doesn’t mean the Bulldogs lacked opportunities to score. In the first 15 minutes alone, Brady and Austin Jaunarajs, along with Scanlan, took turns peppering the Lancaster goal but their shots sailed wide of the mark.
The Bulldogs finally drew even on a long direct free kick from junior Andy Pigman that grazed a Gales’ defender before glancing off the hands of the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.
After clawing their way back into the match, the Bulldogs dug themselves another hole when a long solo run by the Gales put the home team back on top 5-4 with less than 20 minutes left to play.
In what has become a hallmark of this year’s team, the Bulldogs took advantage of their size to tie the game once again on yet another set piece—a corner kick this time. With 12 minutes remaining, Scanlan chipped a ball to the near post that a Lancaster defender headed high into the air and across the box. Center back Owen Buckley redirected it back to the near post, where teammate Luke Mullins headed it home.
Despite the lead changes and defensive miscues, Athens still had a chance to win the game in the waning moments, but a header by Buckley and a shot off the foot of sophomore Sully Pelot drifted off target.
Athens (9-0-3) will attempt to notch its tenth win of the season on the road against Ripley High School next Tuesday.
