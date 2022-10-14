Playing perhaps their most difficult opponent of the season, the Athens Bulldogs generated little offense in a listless 3-0 loss to Division I foe Chillicothe High School.
The game began with both teams vying for control of the midfield but with neither able to gain the advantage.
Athens squandered a golden opportunity to score 20 minutes into the match when senior Luke Scanlan beat his mark to the endline and sent a roller past the goalmouth that no one could redirect into the net. It proved to be one of their best chances of the night.
Gradually, momentum shifted to Chillicothe. Taking advantage of their speed and quickness, they repeatedly won loose balls in the middle of the field and forced the Bulldogs to defend their goal.
The Cavaliers tested goalkeeper Nathan Kallet on several occasions, but each time the senior came up with a big stop. The lone exception was a putback by sophomore Isaac Herlihy with 11:55 to play that gave the Cavaliers a 1-0 lead at halftime.
Unable to get a clean shot at the goal in the first half, the Bulldogs began the second with greater energy and focus. For a time, it looked like they might draw even and possibly claim the lead.
Just four minutes into the half, forward Brady Jaunarajs put a header on goal but was stymied by the keeper. One minute later, a leaping save at the goal line denied midfielder Owen Buckley’s attempt to score. A skirmish in front of the net two minutes after that ended with a shot played wide of the right post.
Having weathered the Bulldogs’ offensive blitz, the Cavaliers soon regained the upper hand. However, strong goalkeeping from reserve Luke Rodgers and a flurry of offsides calls prevented the home team from increasing its lead.
Down by just one, the Bulldogs pressed on but continued to struggle on offense. Finally, with 7:42 left in the game, the referee awarded the Cavaliers a penalty kick after a clear trip in the box and Herlihy delivered the insurance goal Chillicothe needed to put the game on ice. Another score in the waning seconds sealed the victory.
Despite the loss, the Bulldogs maintained their number one seed heading into the first round of the sectional playoffs that begin Monday night at Joe Burrow Stadium.
