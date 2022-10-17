After falling in their first seven games of the season, the Athens Bulldogs picked up their second straight victory, this time with a 46-7 blowout over River Valley. It marked the second straight week as well that the Bulldogs put 46 points on the board.
The offensive attack was dominated by the ground game, the Bulldogs finished the night with 200 yards rushing, led by Luke Brandes.
The senior rushed for 112 yards on 17 attempts and found the end zone four times in a standout performance.
Micah Heflin scored the other touchdown for Athens on a 10-yard run in the fourth quarter.
The writing was on the wall from the jump, Marcus Stevers started the night with an 84-yard touchdown return on the opening kickoff. Athens then went on to score 34 in the first half, essentially putting the game out of reach.
The Bulldogs decided to go with Kaiden Bycofski at the quarterback spot in this one. The sophomore had an efficient night, going 12-16 through the air for 141 yards, a touchdown and a pick.
He was able to find Alex Pero on a 15-yard score mid-way through the third quarter.
Defensively, Athens was able to disrupt any gameplan River Valley had, securing four interceptions in the win. Stevers, Pero, Brandes and Seth Hart were all able to get their hands on the ball.
Along with the four rushing touchdowns, Brandes also led the team with six tackles on the night.
Sitting at 2-7 now, the Bulldogs are going to have a tough test next week to finish the regular season. They travel on the road to face rival Nelsonville-York, the No. 1 team in the Tri-Valley Conference – Ohio division.
