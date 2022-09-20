In a seesaw battle featuring two teams with very different styles of play, the Athens Bulldogs defeated the Fairfield Union Falcons at home Monday night, 5-4.
From the opening whistle, Athens sought to establish its possession game—building from the back, stringing passes together in the midfield, and then playing through balls in the attacking third to speedy forwards Brady Jaunarajs, Sully Pelot, and Emerson Crowl.
Fairfield Union, on the other hand, relied almost exclusively on the long ball, lobbing kicks over the middle, and hoping their forwards would cash in on easy breakaways.
The result was a hard-fought match, riddled with offsides calls, that became increasingly physical as the night progressed.
The Bulldogs opened the scoring 10 minutes into the game when senior Luke Scanlan intercepted a pass deep in Falcon territory, and immediately centered the ball to Jaunarajs, who blasted a volley past the Fairfield Union goalkeeper.
Jaunarajs just barely missed putting the Bulldogs up by two goals at the 19-minute mark when his attempt rolled just wide of the net. Instead, it was Caden Fyffe that evened the score 60 seconds later, on a Falcon counterattack.
With just over 13 minutes to play in the half, junior Andy Pigman put the Bulldogs back on top on a spectacular direct free kick from 35 yards away, but the lead did not hold for long.
In a somewhat confusing sequence two minutes later, one of the linesmen raised his flag to signal an infraction near midfield but play was allowed to continue, setting up the Falcons’ Koen Eichhorn for an easy score and a 2-2 tie at halftime.
After conceding a penalty kick six minutes into the second frame, the Bulldogs exploded for three goals in the space of just three minutes to seize the lead for good.
First to score was senior Luke Mullins, on a header off a corner kick from Scanlan. Then it was junior Austin Jaunarajs’s turn, taking a pass from brother Brady and bouncing it off a Fairfield Union player and into the net. Senior Owen Buckley capped the scoring spree with a powerful penalty kick that the referee awarded after a Falcon defender tripped Scanlan in the box.
With Buckley securing the middle and defenders Alex Hendrickson and Sam Trainer sealing off the edges, the Falcons had relatively few scoring opportunities the rest of the game, although Eichhorn pulled his team back to within one on a goal that just slipped through the fingertips of the Bulldogs’ Sebas Arauz.
A crucial save by Arauz with just over a minute to play permitted the Bulldogs to run out the clock and extend their unbeaten streak.
Athens (9-0-2) travels to Lancaster High school Saturday for an afternoon showdown against the Golden Gales.
