Bulldogs bring their season record to 6-4 after defeating the Logan Elm Braves 3-0 on Monday night at Joe Burrow Stadium.
The fall air was crisp and so were the Bulldogs’ passes. The Bulldogs had a powerful start to the game and never looked back. Quinn Murphy, Annie Moulton, Chloe Clevenger, Tess Wilhelm and Sophia Szolosi communicated well, connected passes to feet, and effortlessly delivered the ball into Braves territory.
The Bulldogs showed an eagerness for the net. Wilhelm ripped the first shot, but it was saved by the Braves keeper, Shayla Sams-Lynch. The Braves responded with a long pass to their forward, attempting to find a break away. But Jo Bertuna responded with speed and agility, jockeying with her opponent to push her out the box.
The Bulldogs peppered the Braves’ goal. Wilhelm sent a through ball to Moulton and Moulton crossed to Murphy, who sent a potent shot into the hands of the Sams-Lynch. Szolosi had a chance at a goal, as she connected a header to Moulton’s first corner kick, but it sailed high. Logan Elm countered with a drive down the right flank with a shot that was scooped by Bulldogs keeper Kayla Hammonds.
Vlada Kiryukhin was hungry for a goal, ripping quick shots in space before the Braves defense could descend upon her. Landis Corrigan almost scored when she volleyed a 50-50 ball at the 20-yard line.
Mid-way through the half, the Bulldogs’ crips connections finally paid off, when Olivia Smart received a ball from the midfield, drove down the line, and took a shot from the far right; she placed it perfectly in the far left of the net.
Kiryukhin and Wilhelm continued to strike when ready. With minutes left in the half, Bella Sutton chased down the ball to save it from going out. She pivoted quickly and sent the ball central to Kiryukhin, who rocketed it straight through the hands of the goalie.
The third and final goal of the game was captured by Quinn Murphy with an assist from Olivia Smart.
The second half continued in the same vein, robust passes and possession by the Bulldogs. Although they created several opportunities in the front of the goal mouth, players wanted one tap too many and this hesitancy cost the Bulldogs additional scores on the board.
The Braves started reading the plays and striking the ball out of the box. In addition, Braves senior, Meredith Jarvis who played in goal in the second half, earned at least seven saves and kept the Bulldogs scoreless for the remainder of the game.
Kiryukhin, who had the most shots on goal, noted that “we’ve been working on passes in practice and tonight we showed that we’ve improved a lot.” Coach Schroer echoed this sentiment “I was pleased with the team’s great ball movement tonight. They played really well. Now, we focus on Thursday.”
The Bulldogs welcome local rival Alexander Spartans on Thursday night.
