The Bulldogs fielded two teams — A and B — against visiting Fairfield Union during the Athens High School Invitational on Wednesday.
On the girls side, the Athens A team placed first with 53 points, while Fairfield Union was second with 48 points. Athens B team was third with 12 points.
In the 100-meter hurdles, Jillian Bourque, with Athens B, placed first with a time of 19.52 seconds. Athens A teammates Violet Emery (21.66) and Eva Riley (22.31) were second and third, respectively.
In the 100-meter dash, Athens A's Annamarie Montle was first with a time of 14.20 seconds, Fairfield Union's Allison Freeland was second (15.25), while Athens B's Ruby Krisher was third (15.67).
The Athens 200-meter relay team — Melody Christiansen, Hadley Lynch, Abby Chase and Raquel De Abreu — placed first with a time of 2:20.08.
In the 1,600 meter run, Fairfield Union's Adelyn Winters was first (5:57.48). Athens' Rachel Prange was second (7:02.21) and Ava Pettey was third (7:07.60).
The Athens B 100-meter relay team — Ruby Krisher, Violet Emery, Jillian Bourque and Eva Riley — placed first (58.04).
In the 400-meter dash, Fairfield Union's Taylor Colopy was first (1:10.09), while Athens' Pely Brient was second (1:13.84) and Fairfield Union's Natalie Hotrum was third (1:18.15).
In the 300-meter hurdles, Athens' Bourque was first (55.68) while Emery was second (1:05.90).
In the 800-meter run, Fairfield Union's Adelyn Winters was first (2:44.05). Athens' Ava Pettey (3:02.26) and Rachel Prange (3:12.12) were second and third, respectively.
In the 200-meter dash, Athens' Montle placed first (30.33), Fairfield Union's Colopy (31.63) was second, and Athens B's De Abreu (31.86) was third.
The Fairfield Union 400-meter relay team — Colopy, Adelyn Winters, Allison Freeland and Haeley Powell — placed first (5:07.59).
In the discus throw, Fairfield Union's Jillian Wilkinson was first (95 feet, 7 inches), while Jayna Markwood was second (77 feet 2 inches). Athens' Malie Howell was third (73 feet).
In the long jump, Fairfield Union's Averey Cottrill was first (15 feet 6 inches) and Allison Freeland was third (12 feet 11 inches.
In the shot put, Athens' A.J. Knapp was first (27 feet 3 inches). Fairfield Union's Jayna Markwood (26 feet 8 inches) and Jillian Wilkinson (26 fee 8 inches) were second and third, respectively.
In the pole vault, Athens' Annamarie Montle was first (11 feet) and Ruby Krisher was third (8 feet 6 inches). Fairfield Union's Averey Cottrill was second (9 feet).
On the boys side, Fairfield Union's team placed first with 70 points, while the Athens A team had 44 points and the Athens B team had 9 points.
In the 110-meter hurdles, Athens A runner Nathaniel Kuhnert was first with a time of 20.46 seconds. He was followed by Fairfield Union's Bodee Kraft (21.16) and Jack Widener (21.77), who placed second and third, respectively.
In the 100-meter dash, Athens A's Timothy Chesser was first (12.75), while Athens B's Leo Martin was second (12.91) and Fairfield Union's William Denny was third (12.95).
The Athens A 200-meter relay team — Jamil Burden, Ledger Free, Kaiden Bycofski and Parker Kinnard — was first with a time of 1:42.88.
Fairfield Union swept the top two spots in the 1,600-meter run, with Christian Reindle placing first (4:40.00), A.J. Ray placing second (5:00.23). Kai Ellis scored for Athens with a time of 6:28.00.
In the 100-meter relay, Fairfield Union team — Draven Jeffers, William Ogg, Logan Osborn and Cordel Runkle — was first (49.81).
In the 400-meter run, Fairfield Union's William Denny was first (58.68), while Athens' Jamil Burden (58.72) and Ledger Free (1:03.8) were second and third, respectively.
In the 300-meter hurdles, Athens' Parker Kinnard was first (48.53), while Nathaniel Kuhnert was third (54.64). Fairfield Union's Kraft was second (53.11).
In the 800-meter run, Fairfield Union's Ray (2:17.47) and Reindle (2:17.79) were first and second, respectively. Ellis scored for Athens with a run of 2:52.03.
In the 200-meter dash, Athens B's Leo Martin was first (25.52), while Athens' Bycofski was second (26.20) and Athens' Jamil Burden was third (26.47).
The Fairfield Union 400-meter relay team — Cordel Runkle, William Denny, Draven Jeffers and William Ogg — was first (4:03.08).
In the discuss throw, Fairfield Union's Remington George was first (107 feet), while Jase Swisher was second (88 feet 5 inches). Athens' Ariahn Campsey was third (81 feet 5 inches).
In the high jump, Athens' Chesser was first (5 feet 10 inches), Fairfield Union's Aydin Shield was second (5 feet 2 inches) and Athens B's Bycofski was third (5 feet 2 inches).
In the long jump, Athens' Chesser was first (18 feet 3 inches). Fairfield Union's David Duffey was second (16 feet 8 inches) and William Ogg was third (16 feet 6 inches).
In the shot put, Fairfield Union's Remington George was first (38 feet 7 inches) and Jase Swisher was second (35 feet 1 inch). Athens' Alden Laipply scored with a throw of 30 feet, 7 inches.
In the pole vault, Mason Taylor was first (11 feet) while Grant Gobert was second (8 feet 6 inches). Athens Matthew Deering scored after clearing 8 feet.
Athens High School will be among the teams competing Saturday in the Rock Boots Invitational at Nelsonville-York High School.
