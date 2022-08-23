Coach JT Schroer is starting his fourth season as the head coach of the Athens High School girls soccer team.
Schroer and the Bulldogs opened their season at Joe Burrow stadium on Saturday with a 1-0 loss against the North Adams Green Devils, with a roster that included eight returning seniors, three returning juniors, six returning sophomores and five freshman.
In the first 10 minutes, both teams took advantage of the entire field, passing through the midfield and exploding down the sidelines. Bella Sutton and Angela Owens each outpaced their opponent to drive the ball down the outer flanks.
Their passes to Wynne Dodrill, Annie Moulton, and Quinn Murphy resulted in shots on goal, but none penetrated the posts. The Green Devils only had one shot on goal during the first half, but that was all that was needed.
Hunter Grooms, captain of the Green Devils, connected on a cross to her co-captain Olivia Wright who redirected the ball just beyond the reach of Bulldogs keeper Kayla Hammonds.
Outside of this goal, the Bulldogs defense lead by Julia Dick, Jo Bertuna, Khyla Brannon, Kateyanne Walburn denied the Devils any additional shots on goal during the first half.
In the second half, the Green Devils came out strong while dominating possession, boxing the Bulldogs off the ball during one-to-one challenges and intercepting many bulldogs passes. The Bulldogs showed great persistence to gain access to the Devil’s goal.
Additional shots were ripped by Kendra Hammonds and Chloe Clevinger, but none could escape the hands of Devil’s keeper, Harlee Brand. In the last five minutes of the game, the Bulldogs rallied three exciting plays.
First, Tess Wilhelm sent a perfect through ball to Jesse Vaughn who launched a shot that forced a diving save by Brand. Just moments later, Annie Moulton took a corner kick that was perfectly placed just yards outside of the goal. When the ball escaped the grasp of the goalie, it created a scramble in the box, with multiple Bulldogs clamoring for possession.
Ultimately, Moulton gained possession but the shot sailed over the crossbar. In the last minute of the game, Moulton took a free kick. Quinn Murphy was running to receive it, but was just seconds behind the Devil’s keeper, who prevented a last shot for Murphy.
Their next game is Saturday, August 27 at 1:00 at Joe Burrow Stadium against Circleville.
