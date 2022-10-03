Athens girls soccer upperclassmen

The upperclassmen of the Athens Lady Bulldogs soccer team pose after defeating Wheelersburg and setting a school record for goals in a season.

 Photo by Julie Owens

Anyone who says that sunshine is happiness has never played soccer in the rain. Despite the pouring rain, it was a celebratory day for the Athens Bulldogs, who defeated the Wheelersburg Pirates 4-1 on Saturday.


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.