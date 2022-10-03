Anyone who says that sunshine is happiness has never played soccer in the rain. Despite the pouring rain, it was a celebratory day for the Athens Bulldogs, who defeated the Wheelersburg Pirates 4-1 on Saturday.
Coming off a hard-fought loss against their local rival on Thursday, Athens had one day to prepare for the 7-3-2 Tigers on the road.
Coach JT Schroer said “It’s our first time winning in Wheelersburg. We had a good practice yesterday. We kept it simple, but we got a lot of touches on the ball. I was pleased that the girls were able to put the Alexander game behind them and play well today.”
In addition to the win, the Bulldogs broke the school record for the most goals scored in a season for the Athens girls soccer team.
On Monday, on their home field, the Bulldogs tied the record of 35 goals in a season. On Saturday, they left that record in the dust.
The 36th goal was scored by senior, Annie Moulton, 10 minutes into the game on an assist from sophomore Quinn Murphy. Moulton trapped the ball and dispatched it to the lower left corner, past the hands of diving keeper Amber Blevins.
With this team goal accomplished, the Bulldogs played with confidence and dominance. Freshman Ella Chapman showed her command of the backfield, continuously sweeping up Pirate attempts to bring the ball into the Bulldog box.
She intercepted their crosses, safely cleared balls to side when under pressure, stripped offenders of possession, and coordinated the back line to pull the Pirates offsides several times.
The Bulldogs blew by the school record. The 37th goal was acquired by sophomore Quinn Murphy. After receiving a perfectly placed through ball by senior Tess Wilhelm, Murphy sprinted past the defender and found the back of the net.
Moments later, on a beautiful give-and-go sequence, Sophomore Vlada Kiryukhin and Freshman Jessie Vaughn baffled the Pirates defense. Vaughn’s shot resulted in the 38th goal of the season. Following the goal, the Bulldogs bench erupted in song, singing happy birthday to Vaughn.
As the team returned to the rain-soaked turf after the half, the Bulldogs experienced a close-call scramble in front of their box, but Athens Keeper Kayla Hammonds snagged it to put a stop to the opportunity. After this, the Bulldogs quickly returned to dominating each zone of the field.
Fifteen minutes into the second half, peeking from under their umbrellas, the saturated fans witnessed Wilhelm cast the ball outside to Moulton. Moulton dribbled 15 yards and hammered it across the box. Freshman Olivia Smart was there with a skillful two-touch for the 4th goal (brining the new team record to 39 goals).
The Bulldogs had several other good looks at the goal; however, with twelve minutes left, the Pirates found a break in the Athens’ defense. A ball from the midfield found its way between Chapman and Clevenger, and Pirates’ senior, Jocelyn Tilley, volleyed it passed Keeper Hammonds who had come out to try to cut off the angle.
When asked about the record-breaking goal, Moulton said “It doesn’t matter whose foot it comes from, it’s a team goal. We all broke the record today”.
The Bulldogs (7-5) travel to Gallia on Tuesday.
