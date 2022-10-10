The Athens Bulldogs (1-7, 1-3) were able to pick up their first victory of the 2022 season on Friday with a much needed 46-0 blowout over Wellston.
Athens got their scoring done early and often in this one. Braedon Young was able to connect with Marcus Stevers on a 25-yard touchdown pass on the first drive of the game to open the scoring. He later connected with Stevers on a 45-yard touchdown pass.
The initial score was the first of three Young eventually had through the air. He finished the night with arguably the best game of his young career so far, completing 15-18 passes for 254 yards to compliment five total scores.
He also added a rushing touchdown on the second drive of the game to make it a 14-0 contest.
Luke Brandes joined the fray with a rushing touchdown in the final minutes of the first quarter. The running back went on to rush for 82 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the night.
Young’s second touchdown pass of the night went to Alex Pero for a 15-yard score as the clock ran to zero in the first half, ensuring that the Bulldogs scored a touchdown on every possession of the first half.
With the score being 46-0 heading into the second half, Nate White called off the dogs and sent in his backups to play a majority of the rest of the game. Athens failed to score in the second half but the damage had already been done.
The Bulldogs are back at home this Friday as they look to carry late season momentum against a 2-6 River Valley team.
