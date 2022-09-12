Nothing came easily for the undefeated Athens Bulldogs on Saturday evening, but in the end, they prevailed against a less skilled but spirited McClain High School squad, 4-2.
Playing on natural grass for just the second time this season, Athens had to adapt its game to a slower and less smooth surface. With three starters out of commission, Coach Simon Diki also continued to experiment with the starting lineup.
Junior Andy Pigman got the Bulldogs on the scoreboard first when his direct free kick from 30 yards out slipped through the outstretched hands of Tiger goalkeeper Ethan Hill and into the back of the net. Five minutes later, forward Brady Jaunarajs staked the Bulldogs to a 2-0 lead when he beat Hill again off a beautifully played cross from junior Alex Hendrickson.
It was then, with Athens seemingly in control of the game, that McClain’s fortunes changed dramatically.
With 19 minutes left in the first half, McClain played a direct free kick deep into the Athens box. After a skirmish in front of the net, senior Haydon Hice bounced a shot off a Bulldog defender that cut the Athens lead to one. Hice took advantage of a defensive miscue six minutes later to knot the game at two apiece.
After junior Austin Jaunarajs’s bid to score was denied by Hill with six minutes left on the clock, senior Luke Scanlan put the Bulldogs back on top, 3-2, when he shook off a defender in the box and lofted a ball just under the crossbar from 20 yards away.
The Bulldogs got off to a fast start in the second half when Scanlan, operating near the right post, dished the ball to a wide-open Brady Jaunarajs, who easily converted for the score.
For a time, it looked as though Athens would take advantage of its speed and quickness and blow the game wide open. Instead, the Tigers turned away the Bulldogs’ repeated attacks, with Hill, especially, registering one big save after another.
Although the Bulldogs (7-0-1) did not play with the same intensity and finesse that produced impressive victories against Marietta and Unioto, they won the first of three consecutive road games on their schedule. Athens travels next to Chieftain Stadium and a game against Logan High School on Tuesday night.
