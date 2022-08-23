Well… good thing it’s only week one. The Athens Bulldogs were pummeled to a tune of 47-6 last Friday night at the hands of Philo. The Bulldogs had little answer for the Electrics’ ground attack, letting up over 300 yards rushing in the loss.


