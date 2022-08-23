Well… good thing it’s only week one. The Athens Bulldogs were pummeled to a tune of 47-6 last Friday night at the hands of Philo. The Bulldogs had little answer for the Electrics’ ground attack, letting up over 300 yards rushing in the loss.
The theme throughout this game seemed to be evident just after the first series. Philo took the opening kickoff down for an eight-play drive that concluded with a rushing touchdown from Nathan Scott that ultimately became the game winning score.
The onslaught didn’t stop there. Philo was able to reach the end zone on their first three drives. All of which were dominated by the rushing attack.
Down 20-0 in the second quarter, the Bulldogs were finally able to scratch some points on the board. A 36-yard return from Marcus Stevers set Athens up with favorable field position. A few plays later he was on the receiving end of a 30-yard touchdown pass from Landon Wheatley to give Athens their only score of the game.
Though the long completion to finally score, Athens was struggling to find success through the air all night. Wheatley finished with a line of 5-17 passing for 43 yards with a pick and the touchdown.
After being featured prominently in the first open scrimmage of the season against Trimble, Levi Neal struggled to get the ball in his hands in the loss. The receiver only totaled 5 yards on one catch while being targeted four times in the contest.
Despite being objectively overpowered on the field throughout the game, the Bulldogs did run in to some bad luck that may have swung some fortunes in this one. A fumble into the end zone was picked up by Philo for a touchdown late in the third quarter.
Then some history happened.
Talon Preston tied an OHSAA record in the fourth quarter with a 99-yard touchdown run that put the final touches on the contest. Along with tying the longest play from scrimmage, it was the longest touchdown run in Philo history.
Luke Brandes led the Bulldogs in rushing with 56 yards on 15 carries.
It’s a quick bounce back this week as Athens has to travel out to Gallia Academy this week to take on a 1-0 Blue Devils team. Even if they don’t walk out with a win, it’s vitally important for Athens to be able to build off some success instead of harboring on the disappointment they just faced.
