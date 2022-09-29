Goalkeepers Nathan Kallet and Sebas Arauz combined for a clean sheet and the Athens Bulldogs coasted to a 6-0 win in an away match against Ripley High School Tuesday night.
Athens started off slowly, penetrating the Vikings’ defensive third on several occasions but failing to produce a dangerous shot on goal.
Their first serious threat occurred seven minutes into the match when midfielder Austin Jaunarajs sent a beautiful through ball up the middle to brother Brady Jaunarajs. The senior gathered the ball and raced up field, but before he could get off a shot, a Ripley defender cleared the box.
Four minutes later, the Bulldogs came away with a different result. Awarded a corner kick after another offensive run, Austin Jaunarajs delivered a bender that senior Luke Mullins headed into the upper right corner of the goal.
The Bulldogs padded their lead several minutes later when center back Owen Buckley headed a corner kick off the foot of forward Sully Pelot in the direction of Brady Jaunarajs at the near post. Unable to clear the ball, Ripley defenders could only watch as Jaunarajs drove it in from just three yards away.
Athens’ lead increased to 3-0 with 13:36 left on the clock when senior Zane Evans, making his first appearance in almost four weeks, launched a long ball that sophomore Emerson Crowl collected in stride before crossing on the ground to Jaunarajs, who slotted it home easily.
The second half started in similar fashion to the first, with the Bulldogs dominating play but unable to take advantage of numerous scoring opportunities. Jaunarajs, in particular, found himself on the receiving end of well-played balls from Pelot, brother Austin, and senior Fritz Schmidt, but his shots went either wide left or right, or were saved by the keeper.
Meanwhile, stout defense from juniors Sam Trainer and Alex Hendrickson stymied the Ripley offense, allowing the Bulldogs to unleash wave after wave of attacks on the Viking end of the pitch.
Then, just when it looked like Athens might settle for a 3-0 decision, Jaunarajs erupted for three more goals.
After converting a pass from his brother to push the score to 4-0 with just under 15 minutes to play, Jaunarajs struck twice more in the final five minutes.
His third goal began with a long free kick from Buckley to junior Nick Jadwisienczak, who spotted Jaunarajs in the clear and then provided the assist. Jaunarajs capped off his big night at the 3:49 mark when he converted a goal off a nifty pass from junior Luca Rosas-Clouse.
Despite an energetic midfield and active front line, in the end, the Vikings simply could not match the Bulldogs’ firepower, registering just three shots on goal compared to 24 for Athens.
In a clash of unbeaten teams, the Bulldogs (10-0-3) take the show on the road next Tuesday against Gallia Academy,
