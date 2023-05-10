Using a five-run fifth inning to propel itself, Athens eventually secured an 8-4 victory against Marietta at home on Tuesday. The Bulldogs only grabbed five hits despite scoring the eight runs, taking advantage of five errors from the Tigers.
It was also senior night in The Plains. Landon Wheatley, Luke Brandes, Caden Hewitt and Carter Wharton were all recognized.
Easton Nuzum and Wheatley led the team at the plate, both going 1-3 with two RBIs. Luke Brandes also had a hit and an RBI while Sam Trainer and Landon Baker also grabbed a hit apiece.
On the mound, it was truly a team effort to get through this one. Hewitt got the start on senior night and lasted two innings, giving up three hits and two runs, striking out two while walking three. Nuzum would then follow in relief, pitching three scoreless innings, striking out a pair while allowing four hits.
Trainer and Noah Sincoff would each pitch an inning after that. Trainer would allow two hits and a pair of runs while Sincoff would strike out a pair in a scoreless inning.
Athens hopped on the attack early with a pair of runs in the first frame. Three different defensive miscues to start the game from the Tigers would allow the bases to fill up without any outs on the board. Brandes would bring in the first run with a fielder’s choice ground out and then Nuzum would later score on a wild pitch.
It wouldn’t take long for the Tigers to respond though, putting up two in the top of the second to tie the game up.
The score would stay stagnant for a few innings on both sides before Athens’ big run in the fourth. The Bulldogs would load the bases with two outs before a two-run single from Nuzum would give Athens the lead once again. Wheatley would then double in both Nuzum and David Sharp before another error would bring in the final run of the inning, making it a 7-2 game.
Athens would get one more across in the fifth when Landon Baker would start off the frame with a single, later coming around to score on an error from Marietta’s catcher.
The Tigers would get two across in the sixth, but it was hardly enough as the Bulldogs were able to hold on for the senior night victory.
