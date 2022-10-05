In a much-anticipated showdown between unbeaten teams, Austin and Brady Jaunarajs scored two goals in the final 15 minutes of play to lift the visiting Athens Bulldogs to a 2-1 win over Gallia Academy Tuesday night.
From the outset it was clear the game had the makings of an instant classic, featuring two fast, highly skilled, and motivated rivals vying for top-seed in the upcoming playoffs.
Each team’s path to victory became clear in the opening 10 minutes. For the Bulldogs to emerge victorious, they had to figure out how to slow down the Blue Devils’ high-speed attack. For Gallia to prevail, they needed to control the midfield and disrupt the Bulldogs’ passing game.
Feeding off the energy of a large and exuberant home crowd, the Blue Devils struck first when senior Maddux Camden volleyed a shot past goalkeeper Sebas Arauz in the 29th minute off a cross from teammate Keagen Daniels.
Both teams traded shots for the next 30 minutes, but neither could put the ball across the goal line, with both Arauz and Gallia keeper Kalin Schneider coming up with big saves.
Meanwhile, the Bulldog defense—anchored by seniors Owen Buckley and Zane Evans, and juniors Alex Hendrickson, Sam Trainer, and Luke Mullins—stood firm, keeping the swift Blue Devil attackers at bay and limiting dangerous shots on goal.
The fast pace continued in the second half with both teams engaging in a high-stakes game of attack and counterattack.
Then, just when the momentum appeared to be shifting to the Blue Devils, the Bulldogs broke through for a score with 11 minutes to play when junior Austin Jaunarajs took control of a deflected shot in the middle of the box and blasted it by Schneider.
Sensing a chance to move on top, the Bulldogs attacked the opposing net with renewed vigor, as midfielders Walji Dadem and Austin Jaunarajs continued to do what they had been doing all night—creating opportunities for wingers Luke Scanlan, Emerson Crowl, and Sully Pelot.
With time running down on the clock, it was Scanlan’s turn to deliver.
Forced out of bounds after a penetrating run through the box, the senior scrambled quickly to get off a corner kick. The loose ball came to Buckley positioned near the endline just a few feet from the post. The tall senior headed the ball back in front of the net, to teammate Brady Jaunarajs, who headed home the winner.
The Bulldogs (11-0-3) have little time to savor their hard-fought win, as they return to action—and a celebration of Senior Night—Thursday evening against visiting Minford High School.
