In soccer, sometimes a tie feels like a loss and sometimes it feels like a win. For the undefeated Athens Bulldogs, Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw with Logan High School felt like a win.
“I think it’s a win,” remarked a jubilant coach Simon Diki after the game. “They gave it their all.”
The game ended in dramatic fashion when a Logan defender tripped forward Brady Jaunarajs in the box with just 38 seconds left on the clock. Senior Owen Buckley scored the equalizer for the Bulldogs on the ensuing penalty kick, driving the shot past Logan’s Tyler Kochheiser. It was the only blemish in an otherwise spectacular performance for the Chieftains’ junior goalkeeper.
From the opening whistle, it was clear that both teams were hungry to establish control and notch the first goal. The result was an exciting back-and-forth contest that tested the limits of both defenses.
For a while, Athens appeared to have the upper hand, dominating possession, and getting clean looks at the Logan goal. Time and time again, however, Kochheiser and the Logan defense came up with big stops.
In the first 20 minutes, juniors Alex Hendrickson, Austin Jaunarajs, and Andy Pigman, as well as seniors Brady Jaunarajs and Luke Scanlan, peppered the Logan box with dangerous crosses and shots but each time the Logan defense kept the ball out of the back of the net.
With 8:30 to play in the half, Buckley sent a strong header towards the Chieftain’s goal, but Kochheiser’s leaping deflection over the crossbar denied the Bulldogs once again.
While Athens played their possession game, Logan relied on swift counterattacks to generate scoring opportunities. It was on one such breakaway with 7:33 to play that Logan’s Braden Shriner beat goalkeeper Nathan Kallet to put the Chieftains ahead 1-0.
The Chieftains nearly scored again on another breakaway with just seconds remaining in the half, but this time it was Kallet’s turn to come up with the brilliant save.
In the second half, Athens played with an increasing sense of urgency but with the same results as the first half. Meanwhile, Logan found greater rhythm on offense when it turned to some of its reserves, who infused their attacking game with speed and more aggressive play.
As the game clock wound down, Diki did not lose faith in his team. Even with three injured starters on the bench, he knew his team would never give up.
“Coming in here against a D1 school, I’m so proud of what they did,” he said. “I’m so proud.”
The Bulldogs (7-0-2) will try to extend their unbeaten streak Thursday when they travel to Warren High School to take on the Warriors.
