Sometimes the score on the board belies the heart on the field.
Coming off of a victory on Saturday, the Bulldogs opened on Tuesday with intensity. Just 6 minutes in, Khyla Brannon powered a throw in down the line to Quinn Murphy. Murphy pivoted around her opponent and crossed it over the Warren defensive line to Bella Sutton. Sutton placed it perfectly in the corner of the net. The Bulldogs were off to a strong start.
But the Warriors are a skilled team, with a 21-22 season record of 10-7-1. They responded with equal intensity, getting some break aways, and putting pressure on the Bulldogs defense and Goalie AJ Knapp. The Bulldog defenders, lead by Ella Chapman in the Center, played to level of their opponent. With each close call, they retuned the ball to the feet of their midfielder. The Bulldogs possessed in Warren’s defensive third for most of the half. However, with 10 minutes left, the Warriors equalized, when a ball was dropped central to midfielder Jade Fairbanks. She took a long shot from the 30-yard line placing it just high of the reach of Knapp.
Athens opened the 2nd half with equal heart. Tess Wilhelm, Annie Mouton, Angela Owens, Wynnne Dodrill connected well in the midfield and sent smart through balls their wings, but the Warren defense hampered these efforts. Fifteen minutes into the second half, Warren capitalized on drive by Sophie Cochran down the sideline. Her cross found the feet of her teammate, Lillie Turner who outpaced the Bulldogs defense to touch it into the net. Just five minutes later, Warren profited from a corner kick to bring the score to 3-1. As JT Schroer described, “we had two breakdowns and they capitalized on them. We have to work on that, and cut those out because one or two plays can change the whole outcome”
The Bulldogs persisted, with shots peppered by Annie Moulton, Chloe Clevenger, Landis Corrigan, Quinn Murphy, and Angela Owens but the offense could not achieve the momentum or consistency to flip the score.
