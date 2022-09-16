In a game that saw the return of injured starters Walji Dadem and Sully Pelot, the Athens Bulldogs completed a season sweep of Warren High School Thursday night, winning on the road, 3-1.
Both teams got off to fast starts, scoring three goals in the first four minutes of the match.
The Warriors struck first when junior Mark Himmeldirk caught Sebas Arauz off his line, sending a long ball over the Bulldog goalkeeper’s head and into the goal.
Just 30 seconds later, forward Brady Jaunarajs leveled the score. After collecting a ball from teammate Luca Rosas-Clouse, the senior turned on his heel to face the goal, and then dropped a perfectly placed left-footed shot beyond the reach of Warren goalkeeper Hayden Wells.
Senior Owen Buckley gave the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead at the 36:12 mark of the half, when he received a corner kick off the foot of Luke Scanlan and headed it off the post and into the side netting.
After the initial flurry of goals, neither team could shake the back of the net again until the Bulldogs padded their lead with just under 20 minutes to play in the game. After picking up a loose ball off a corner kick, Pelot—playing for the first time in 10 days—maneuvered into the box and blasted a shot that Wells did well to stop but could not cover. The ball deflected off the post where Buckley punched it in from close range for the easy score.
While it took a long time for Athens to register its third goal of the night, it was not for lack of trying. The Bulldogs were constantly on the attack, forcing Wells to make 16 saves, including one just as time was running out in the first half.
Almost as important as the win for Athens was the return to play of Dadem and Pelot.
About 15 minutes into the game, coach Simon Diki inserted both players into the lineup, and almost immediately, the two began to have an impact, with Dadem distributing the ball effectively to the wings and Pelot exploiting weaknesses in the Warrior defense.
“It’s a plus to have those two guys back,” commented Diki after the game. “Give Walji a couple of more practices and he’s going to be good. And Sully, he did so well.”
Diki also praised the play of his defense. Over the course of 80 minutes, defenders Sam Trainer, Alex Hendrickson, Luke Mullins, and Fritz Schmidt limited Warren to four shots on goal, all of which were taken from outside the box. When the occasional ball slipped past the defense, Buckley, playing center back, was there to clear the ball up field.
The Bulldogs (8-0-2) return home to the friendly confines of Joe Burrow Stadium Monday night to face off against Fairfield Union High School.
