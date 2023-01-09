Bulldogs' swim team captures 3rd at invitational

PARKERSBURG – Bulldogs’ boys’ and girls’ swim team finished 3rd place Saturday at the Patriot Invitational held at the Parkersburg Boys and Girls Club.
“There was good competition which resulted in lots of best times for the Bulldogs,” Athens Coach Denise Humphrey said.
Humphrey congratulated freshmen Katelin Fridrich, who won both the 100-yard and 200-yard freestyle races, and her teammate Isabelle Stowe, who took the top spot in the 100-yard breast. A shout-out goes to Kenny Fridrich, a junior who was the only champion for the boys’ team when he won the 200-yard free.
To see a video of the boys’s medley relay, go to the Athens Messenger’s Facebook page.
Perennial state champion Parkersburg South won the boys’ meet with Parkersburg High School at second. Parkersburg won the girls’ meet followed by Parkersburg South at second.
Friday, the Bulldogs’ swimmers competed against alumni swimmers who once wore Athens’ school colors.
“The annual alumni meet is one of my favorite events of the season! Catching up with the alumni and introducing them to the new team are memorable aspects to this tradition,” Humphrey said.
Humphrey congratulated Ethan Bowman and Raul Rana on incredible performances last Friday.
“Ethan dropped over 70 seconds in his 5 events! And Raul posted best times in all 5 events!” she said.
Seven Bulldogs will compete in the prestigious Northeast Classic on Friday in Canton. The following Bulldogs will compete:
• Katelin Fridich: 200-yard freestyle, 500-yard freestyle
• Jonas Beasley: 200-yard freestyle relay
• Nico Benencia Courreges: 200-yard medley relay, 200-yard freestyle, 500-yard freestyle, 400-yard freestyle relay
• Kenny Fridrich: 200-yard medley relay, 200-yard individual medley, 100-yard freestyle, 400- freestyle relay
• Luca Gagliano: 200-yard freestyle relay
• Nathan Kallet: 200-yard medley relay, 200-yard freestyle relay, 100 BR, 400 FR Relay
• Raul Rana: 200-yard medley relay, 200-yard freestyle relay, 100-yard breast stroke, 400-yard freestyle relay
Highlights of the Patriot Invitational include 2nd place (2:12 min) in the 200-yard medley relay — SaraJade Harrell, Isabelle Stowe, Katelin Fridrich, Zoe Miller; 2nd place (1:49 min) in the 200-yard medley relay — Nico Benencia Courreges, Raul Rana, Kenny Fridrich and Nathan Kallet; Katelin Fridich at 1st place 200-yard freestyle (2:07) and Zoe Miller at second (2:22); Kenny Fridich at 1st in the 200-yard freestyle (1:55); Emma Ulbrich at 4th in the 200-yard individual medley (2:57); Nico Benencia Courreges at 4th in the 50-yard freestyle (24.4 sec) and Nathan Kallet at 7th (25.1 sec); Wanase Phiri at 3rd in the 100-yard butterfly (1:37 min); Katelin Fridich at 1st place in 100-yard freestyle (59 sec) and her brother Kenny at 3rd place (51.75 sec); Zoe Miller at second place in the 500-yard freestyle (6:14 min) and Raul Rana at fifth (5:43 min); SaraJade Harrell at 3rd in the 100-yard backstroke (1:18 min) and Nico Benencia Courreges at second (1 min) with Jonas Beasley at fourth (1:05 min); Isabelle Stowe at 1st in the 100-yard breast stroke (1:23 min) with Nathan Kallet at third (1:10 min) and Raul Rana at fourth (1:12 min); 400-yard freestyle girls relay team — Fridrich, Miller, Isley Newton and Samantha Layton — finished 3rd (4:56 min).
Miles Layton is the APG Ohio Region Editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.