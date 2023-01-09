Bulldogs' swim team captures 3rd at invitational

Bulldogs’ Emma Ulbrich swims the backstroke in the 200-yard individual medley on Saturday at the Patriot Invitational held in Parkersburg. Ulbrich dropped nearly 5 seconds off her best time to finish the race at 2:57 min.

 Athens Messenger Photo by Miles Layton

PARKERSBURG – Bulldogs’ boys’ and girls’ swim team finished 3rd place Saturday at the Patriot Invitational held at the Parkersburg Boys and Girls Club.


