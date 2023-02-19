COLUMBUS – Athens High School swim team set team records Thursday at the District Championship at Ohio State University.
Bulldogs’ standout swimmer was Katelin Fridrich who finished the highest with a 5th place in the 500-yard freestyle (5:23 min). She also set two new team records, one was for the 500-yard freestyle and the other was set in the 200-yard freestyle (1:59 min). Because of Fridrich’s top time in the 500-yard freestyle, she is the only member of the Bulldogs’ swim team to qualify to compete at the state meet Thursday in Canton.
“I absolutely think she's ready physically,” Bulldogs’ Coach Denise Humphey said. “Katelin is one of the hardest workers on the team. This meet will be the biggest stage she's been on. She will have to calm her nerves and enjoy the event. She's only a freshman so this experience will help her in future seasons.”
Season ended on a high note for Kenny Fridrich who made his way onto the podium for this 7th place finish in the 100-yard butterfly (54.92 sec) and an 8th place finish in the 200-yard individual medley (2:03 min).
The boys’ 200-yard medley relay – Nico Benencia, Raul Rana, Kenny Fridrich and Nathan Kallet – placed 6th and set a new team record (1:45 min).
The same four boys placed 6th in the 400-freestyle relay (3:26 min).
Girls’ 200-yard medley relay – Isabelle Stowe, SaraJade Harrell, Zoe Miller and Fridrich – placed 12th (2:06 min) and the 400-yard relay team placed sixth (4:04 min).
Other Bulldogs’ finishers of note include Stowe at 21st in the 100-yard freestyle (59.49 sec) and at 18th in the 200-yard medley (2.31 min); Harrell at 23rd in the 100-yard backstroke (1:11 min); Miller at 23rd in the 200-yard freestyle (2:17 min) and 20th in the 500-yard freestyle (6:04 min); Benencia at 10th in the 200-yard freestyle (1:53 min); Kallett at 15th in the 200-yard freestyle (1:58 min) and 19th in the 100-yard breastroke (1:08 min); Rana at 11th in the 500-yard freestyle (5:24 min) and 17th in the 100-yard breastroke (1:07 min); Jonas Beasley at 19th in the 100-yard backstroke (1:04 min) and at 23rd in the 200-yard freestyle (2:03 min); Caden Hawes at 22nd in the 100-yard butterfly (1:02 min); Luca Gagliano at 16th place in the 100-yard backstroke (1:03 min) and at 20th in the 200-yard medley (2:20 min).
Humphrey had high praise for the team’s success in the fast lane this season.
“Overall the season has been a success with what was accomplished in and out of the pool,” Humphrey said. “The boys’ team secured a conference championship. The girls’ overall record was better than we expected. We took the same number of qualifiers to the District Championship as last year. We had some kids qualify for Districts who had never done so before. And four new team records were set. All in all we accomplished much of what we set out to do.”
Miles Layton is Region Editor for APG Ohio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.