Bulldogs' swim team poised to perform at SEOSL

Congrats to the Bulldogs' senior swimmers who have left a lasting legacy of success during their tenure competing for Athens High School. From left to right: Zoe Miller, Nathan Kallet, Collin Hawes, Isley Newton, Bella Grijlava, Emma Hartman. Not pictured Luca Gagliano.  

 Photo by Miles Layton/APG Media

ATHENS – Athens’ Bulldogs’ swim team scored victories in the lanes against many schools Friday and Saturday.


Tags

Recipe of the Day

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.