Bulldogs' swim team scores runner-up honors at Sectional meet

ATHENS – Bulldogs’ swim team finished second at the Sectional Championship on Saturday at the Ohio University Aquatic Center.
Chillicothe’s boys’ team narrowly beat Athens with 464 points to the Bulldogs’ 446 points. Girl’s meet was even closer with Warren winning with 388 points to Athens’ 375 points.
“What an incredible day we had at the OUAC,” Bulldogs’ Coach Denise Humphrey said. “Congratulations to all of the athletes for so many amazing swims! There were LOTS of happy tears on the deck yesterday! And a huge thank-you to the parents who helped make the final team-hosted event such a success! You guys are the best!”
Humphrey was named Swim Coach of the Year.
“It's always nice to be recognized for the work you do. However, this award is really a reflection of the work and success of the team. So, really the recognition should go to the team for all that they are accomplishing,” said Humphrey who has been coaching more than 25 years – 7th season with Athens.
There will be 14 Bulldogs moving on to the next round. The girls' team will be represented by Zoe Miller, SaraJade Harrell, Emma Ulbrich, Katelin Fridrich, and Isabelle Stowe. The boys' team will be represented by Nathan Kallet, Luca Gagliano, Collin Hawes, Kenny Fridrich, Junu Park, Nico Benencia Courreges, Raul Rana, Caden Hawes, and Jonas Beasley.
The following swimmers earned ALL- Southeast District 2nd Team honors:
• Katelin Fridrich – 200-yard freestyle, 500-yard freestyle
• Isabelle Stowe – 200-yard individual medley
• Jonas Beasley – 100-yard backstroke
• Nico Benencia Courreges – 200-yard freestyle, 500-yard freestyle
• Kenny Fridrich – 200-yard individual medley, 100-yard butterfly
• Raul Rana – 100-yard breastroke
The Bulldog relays were dominant as the team won four of the six relay events! The quartet of Harrell, Stowe, Fridrich, and Miller won both the 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relays. Boys’ team – Benencia Courreges, Rana, Fridrich and Kallet – won both the 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relays, too! And finishing in second place was the boys' 200-yard freestyle felay of Beasley, Hawes, Gagliano and Park.
Bulldogs’ relay team wins put a lot of points on the scoreboard.
“Those were big points for the team,” Humphrey said.
The District Championship will be held at Ohio State University on Thursday.
“I am quite optimistic about their chances, Humphrey said. “There are several athletes who have yet to taper. That process will begin this week so we should see even faster times on Thursday.”
Miles Layton is Region Editor for APG Ohio.
