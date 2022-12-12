Bulldogs' swimmers compete at invitational

GAMBIER – Athens High School’s swim team splashed into the fast lane Saturday at the Total Performance Winter Invitational at Kenyon College.
Bulldogs’ boys’ team finished fourth and the girls’ team placed ninth against 28 teams from the state.
“The team continues to get faster. There were many career best times achieved and it's only the beginning of the season,” Bulldogs’ Coach Denise Humphrey said. “On the girls' side, Senior Emma Hartman and Junior Sara Jade Harrell posted big time drops in their events. Sophomore Jake Gutekanst, who posted career bests in his events, was a standout performer for the boys' team.”
Bulldogs’ highlights from the meet include how the distance team earned a spot on the podium and how other swimmers are gaining confidence in the water.
Kenny Fridrich placed second in the 100-yard freestyle (51.37 sec) and fifth in the 50-yard freestyle (23.73) while Katelin Fridrich, a freshman, put points on the board with a second place finish in the 500-yard freestyle (5:34 min) and a fourth place finish in the 200-yard freestyle (2:07 min). Nico Benencia Courreges scored a second place finish in the 500-yard freestyle (5:14 min) and a fourth place finish in the 100-yard butterfly (58.39 sec). Other highlights include Raul Rana’s ninth place finish in the 200-yard individual medley (2:20 min).
“Our distance swimmers placed 2nd in a very competitive field. Freshman Katelin Fridrich and Sophomore Nico Benencia Courreges are young but are already finding success,” Humphrey said. “Junior Kenny Fridrich had a solid 100-free performance, also placing 2nd. Some of our new swimmers tried unfamiliar events and are building confidence.”
Boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay team – Nathan Kallet, Fridrich, Rana, Benencia Courreges – achieved a fifth place finish (1:38 min) and a fifth place finish in the 200-yard individual medley (1:51 min).
Bulldogs’ next meet starts at 6 p.m. Friday at home against Warren and Pickerington Central high schools at the Ohio University Aquatic Center.
Region Editor for APG Ohio, Miles Layton may be reached at mlayton@circlevilleherald.com
