ATHENS – Athens High School’s swim team dived into the fast lane to victory on Saturday at the Ohio University Aquatic Center.
Bulldogs’ boys team bested state champion Parkersburg South to finish first against 17 teams at the Roosenburg Invitational.
“The victory over Parkersburg South was a big win for the boys’ team,” Bulldogs’ Coach Denise Humphrey said. “The Parkersburg South boys were the 2022 West Virginia State Champions so that was a confidence boost for us.”
Bulldogs’ girls team finished fifth against a crowded field of top teams from across the region.
Humphrey said the first swim meet shows that the team is poised for success as the season progresses lap by lap.
“The coaching staff was quite impressed with Saturday’s swims,” Humphrey said. “Many of the veterans achieved career best times and the rookies showed tremendous composure in their first large meet. The season ahead should see many positive results as we look to build on the momentum for this first meet.”
More than 400 swimmers competed at the invitational. Among the highlights of the meet include the Bulldogs’ boys’ – Nico Benencia Courreges, Raul Rana, Kenny Fridrich and Nathan Kallet – second place finish in the 200-yard medley relay that came down to the wall with about two seconds or about a stroke-length separating Athens (1:50.11 minutes) from Parkersburg South’s narrow victory (1:47.98). This same quartet of Bulldogs’ swimmers won the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:34.17).
“The boys’ relay teams of Kenny Fridrich, Nico Benencia Courreges, Raul Rana, and Nathan Kallet looked solid on Saturday,” Humphrey said. “We can get better as relay exchanges were slower than we’d like. We will continue working on it in practice.”
Bulldogs’ junior Fridrich dominated the 200-yard individual medley with a commanding finish (2:08.72 min) – four seconds ahead of his closest competitor. He placed third in the 100-yard butterfly (57.34 seconds) – only a second separated him from the first place finisher.
A sophomore, Benencia Courreges won the 200-yard freestyle (1:55.41 min) – four seconds ahead of the competition. He finished fourth in the 100-yard freestyle (53.73 seconds).
Bulldogs’ Katelin Fridrich easily won the 100-yard butterfly (1:04.7).
A sophomore, Rana finished fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:12.92 min) with Kallet at sixth place (1:13.03).
Girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay team – Fridrich, Harrell, Sara Harrell, Isabelle Stowe and Zoe Miller – finished fourth place (4:23.74 min).
Humphrey talked about the Bulldogs’ emerging talent in the fast lane.
“On the girls’ side, we will rely on senior Zoe Miller to bring her experience and leadership to the new Bulldogs,” she said. “Zoe is the only returning swimmer from last year’s Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) District team. On the boys’ side we will rely on seniors Nathan Kallet and Luca Gagliano. These boys are 4-year members of the team who are excellent role models in and out of the pool. Junior Kenny Fridrich qualified for the OHSAA State Championship last season and is working on returning to this stage this season.”
Humphrey said the Bulldogs have big goals for the season.
“The girls’ team is aiming for a conference championship,” she said. “They last won the SEOSL title in 2020. The girls have won the OHSAA Sectional Championship every year since 2017 and hope to continue that streak. We hope to send more swimmers to the OHSAA District meet. In 2022 only four Lady Bulldogs qualified. And there is a shot at sending a female to the OHSAA State Championship. The last representative was in 2020 when Kristina Rana competed.”
Humphrey said the boys’ team will look to defend their 2022 Southeast Ohio Swim League Conference championship and 2022 OHSAA Sectional championship titles.
“At the OHSAA District Championship we will aim for finishing in the top 5 as a team and we are hoping to send Bulldogs back to the OHSAA State Championship,” she said.
For a complete list of results from Saturday’s meet, see Swimmeet.com
Bulldogs will compete against teams from Portsmouth and Marietta at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at the OUAC.
