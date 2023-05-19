POMEROY – Athens track team raced and paced itself to a strong performance this week at the District Championship.
Here is a snapshot as to how the Bulldogs have been doing at the District meet and who will be advancing to next week’s Regional Championship.
Boys’ team finishes the final round on Saturday at Granville High School.
When the Bulldogs competed Monday at the Edith Jividen Memorial Track at Meigs County High School, the 4x800m Relay — Jillian Bourque, Landis Corrigan, Olivia Smart and Sophia Szolosi — finished in second place at the Div. 2 District Meet with a season best time (10:04.91 min) to advance to Regionals!
Solozi raced to a District record — 11:01 minutes — and a first place finish in the 3,200-meter run at the District Championship on Thursday at Meigs County High School. Solozi’s teammate Landis Corrigan (12:05.49) was second place — both Bulldogs advance to the Regional Championship.
Bulldogs’ 4x400-meter relay team — Charlotte Myers, Adelaide Littell, Jillian Bourque and Olivia Smart — advanced to the District finals (4:21.09 min). The team placed third in the finals (4:15.61), advancing to the Regionals.
Bella Sutton advanced to the District finals in the 200-meter dash (27.85 sec).
Olivia Smart (2:29.77) and Samantha Layton (2:43.69) advanced to the District finals in the 800-meter run. Smart placed second in the finals (2:23.92), advancing to Regionals.
Bulldogs’ Adelaide Littell (50.96) and Alexa Reed (50.99) advanced to the District finals in the 300-meter hurdles.
Jillian Bourque advances to the District finals in the 400-meter dash, tying her personal record with a time of 1:04.22 min.
Bulldogs’ girls’ 4x200-meter relay team — Adelaide Littell, Wynne Dodrill, Bella Sutton and Alexa Reed — advanced to the District finals (1:52.77 min). They placed third in the finals (1:52.04), advancing to the Regionals.
Bella Sutton advanced (13.58 sec) to the District finals in the 100-meter dash.
Alexa Reed advanced (17.21 sec) to the District finals in the 100-meter hurdles, where she placed third (48.37). She advances to the Regionals.
In the pole vault, Annamarie Montle placed second (11 feet 4 inches), advancing to Regionals.
In the 100-meter dash, Micah Heflin finished strong (11.55 seconds) so he advances to the finals on Saturday. Anthony Sutton had strong race too (11.65 sec).
In the 200-meter dash, Sutton finishes (23.21 seconds) so he advances to the finals.
In the 800-meter run, Alexander Wotschka scored a personal record (2:04.29), so he advances to District finals.
In the 1600-meter run, Matthew Kuhnert (4:45.44 ) and Wotschka (4:51.18) advance to the District finals.
In the 300-meter hurdles, Lucas Anglin crossed the finish line (42.47), so he advances to the District finals.
In the 400-meter dash, Miles Algoud finishes with a PR time of 52.59, so he advances to the finals. Griffin Porter also finishes with a personal record of 2:27.67 and finishes 25th overall.
Jamil Burden runs a 45.59 in the 300 meter hurdles, and finishes 16th overall.
Bulldogs’ 4x100-meter relay team — Leo Martin, Alex Pero, Micah Heflin and Anthony Sutton — finishes in 11th place with a time of 45.29 sec.
In the 110-meter hurdles, Lucas Anglin finishes in 14th place (17.37) and Jamil Burden finishes in 17th place (18.15).
Bulldogs’ 4x200-meter relay team — Lucas Anglin, Alex Pero, Tafari Smith and Mile Algoud — finished in 10th place with a time of 1:34.72 min.
Boys’ 4x800-meter relay team — Matthew Kuhnert, Griffin Porter, Abe Wooster and Alexander Wotschka — finish in 9th place (9:34.54 min).
Boys' Regionals is at Pickerington North High School on Wednesday and Friday next week.
Girls' Regionals is at Muskingum University on Thursday and Saturday next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.