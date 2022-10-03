PICKERINGTON – Bulldogs’ Sophia Szolosi won the Panther Cross Country Invitational on a rainy Saturday morning at North Pickerington High School.
Szolosi crossed the finish line with a time of 18:38 minutes on a muddy course.
Bulldogs’ speedy runners Landis Corrigan and Olivia Smart finished 7th (19:51) and 12th (20:20).
Scoring points for the Bulldogs, who finished fourth in a crowed field of nearly 200 runners from at least 20 teams, were Samantha Layton who crossed the finish line in 48th place at 22:05 minutes, Emma Ulbrich at 79th (23:18), Eva Riley at 87th (23:32) and Kate Kotses at 89th (23:40).
“We had five girls get a PR at the meet. Landis was able to break the 20 min mark for the first time this season (19:51), Samantha is close to the 21 min mark, and Melody Christiansen led the way in the PR group (24:33) taking off 1:09 from her previous best time," Bulldogs’ Coach Adam Gonczy said.
Tyler Callahan led the Bulldogs’ boys’ team with a 28th place (17:40) followed by Zachary Wakeley at 88th (19:01), Joonwoo Park at 102nd (19:20), Abraham Wooster at 131st (20:09), Alexander Wotschka at 146th place (20:31), Porter Griffin at 161st place (21:05), and William Morosko at 176th (21:38).
Szolosi continues to dominate the field.
“Sophia had a great race! She ran a strong second mile (5:49), which was faster than her opening mile (5:58) and it allowed her to really separate herself from the rest of the field,” Gonczy said. “Her overall time of 18:38, matches her time from last week at Lancaster, and shows that she can run that time at different courses. Her first place finish is her fifth one of the season!”
“Tyler had another solid race, running in the 17’s for his fourth straight race, another sign that we are staying consistent in our racing,” Gonczy said. “Zachary, our second finisher, did a great job running consistent mile splits (6:00, 6:09, 6:15), which has been something that he works hard at during practice, week in and week out. Joonwoo showed a great kick at the end, passing many runners the last 150 meters, as he was our third finisher on the team.”
Gonczy said there's good news for the season ahead.
"Overall, the meet went well for us. The biggest thing we are looking for is consistency," he said. "It's hard to PR every time you race, but if we can be close to our PR’s and make that our 'new normal' then we are able to move our ceiling higher, and hopefully get to that mark at the end of season during the tournament run."
The team will next compete at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Alexander High School. Post-season activities start Oct. 15 with the TVC Championships, set to begin at 10 a.m. at Federal Hocking High School, in Stewart.
Miles Layton is Region Editor for APG Ohio.
