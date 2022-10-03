Sophia Szolosi

Athens High School cross-country runner Sophia Szolosi is shown running the Belpre Invitational earlier this season. The first-year student won the Panther Cross Country Invitational with a time of 18.38 on a rainy Saturday morning at North Pickerington High School. The girls team finished fourth, while the boys team placed 13.

 Photo by Nicole Bowman-Layton

PICKERINGTON – Bulldogs’ Sophia Szolosi won the Panther Cross Country Invitational on a rainy Saturday morning at North Pickerington High School.


