BELPRE – Athens’ Bulldogs’ cross country team raced and paced to top times Saturday at the Belpre Invitational
Sophia Szolosi, a first-year student, led the Bulldogs with a first place finish and personal record of 18:46 minutes against 128 runners from more than 12 schools who competed on the flat and fast 3.1-mile course at Civitan Park. Szolosi’s record time makes her the third fastest girl to ever run the course.
Bulldogs’ girls’ team finished in third place behind West Virginia cross country powerhouse Morgantown High School and perennial Mountain State favorite Preston County High School in second place.
Bulldogs’ girls’ team scorers were Olivia Smart at 13th place (20:54) Landis Corrigan at 14th place (20:56), both talented first-year students, Samantha Layton at 42nd place (23:19) and Emma Ulbrich at 48th place (23:46), both juniors who are training hard so as to be able compete at the state meet.
Lancaster finished first primarily because the Lanoy’ triplets finished 1-2-3. Mountain State’ rivals Wheeling Park and Morgantown finished second and third. Bulldogs boys team finished ninth.
Tyler Callahan led the Bulldogs’ boys’ fast paced team against 188 runners from more than 17 schools with a 33rd place finish (17:51) followed by scorers Colin Anderson at 66th place (19:08), Joonwoo Park at 76th place (19:370), Zachary Wakeley at 79th place (19:48) and Alexander Wotschka at 114th place (21:00).
Other local top finishers for the girls’ meet included Alexander’s Leah Esselburn at 24th (21:51); Eastern Meigs’ Erica Durst 15th place (21:02); Federal Hocking’s Piper Biesinger at 31st place (22:45).
Other top finishers for the boys’ meet included Federal Hocking’s Evan McPherson at 8th place (16:27); Eastern Meigs’ Brayden OBrien at 11th place (16:39); Alexanders’ Isaac Payton at 101st (20:37); Nelsonville-York’s Derek Mason at 110th place (20:54)
After the race, Sozolsi explained her tactics and strategy against such a tough field, many runners being seniors.
“I just hung with the pack at the start and then eventually one of the lead girls broke away and so I just followed her,” she said. “I stayed on her hip for most of the race until about the last mile when I kind of broke away and committed to that move to put as much ground between us and eventually finished in first.”
Though heat combined with humidity was a factor, the course was flat and easy to navigate.
“Tough race – I felt like the heat was deceivingly bad. You began to feel the heat a little more after you started the race, but I wouldn’t say the race was awful,” Sozolosi said. “The course is pretty flat which meant the times were going to be pretty fast.”
Since it’s mid season, everyone is beginning to think toward the regional and state meets.
“Mid season, I feel pretty good. I definitely think I want to keep working towards my end goal time of the season and then eventually bring the team to state – that’s a big goal of ours. I think it is very doable for our team,” Sozolsi said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.