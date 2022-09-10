So often we hear of what’s wrong with professional athletes, that’s what sells, that’s what makes the headlines.
However, it’s refreshing as both a journalist and a sports fan to hear and talk about what’s right.
In compiling our feature on Joe Burrow for today’s Athens Messenger, it was a pure labor of love on my part to actually get to talk to not only the star Bengals’ quarterback and Athens hero, but also someone who has covered him in the media and some of those who know him best.
It was a joy because in talking to everyone, I got to hear about what’s right in our country and in our professional athletes.
Joe Burrow may have changed on the playing field, but that’s called professional growth, that’s called keeping his eye on the prize.
His work ethic is exemplary, his leadership skills are, without question, the stuff that real role models are made of.
He has changed as a player, he has not changed at all as a person, though.
In interview after interview, everyone said exactly the same thing. Even Joe said he hasn’t changed, he knows where he is from and he truly realizes and cares about the needs of the community that has supported him every step of the way on his journey to becoming one of the elite quarterbacks in the National Football League.
Part of what makes a person elite, is not only how they play the game, but, more importantly how they conduct themself when they are not on the playing field.
In both cases, Burrow is truly a shining star, an exemplary role model not only for our youth, who are starved to have someone to really look up to, but for sports fans in general.
Burrow realizes his stardom provides him a microphone in which to inspire and help enact change and he makes the most of it.
The Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund is just one way he gives back to an area that not only idolizes him, but also suffers from some of the highest rates of food insecurity in the nation.
His devotion to that cause is unending and his appreciation for everyone in this area is inspiring.
Like I mentioned earlier, he knows who he is and where he comes from. Much has been given to him in his football career, trophies and accolades he can be proud of. However, he also realizes that to whom much is given, much is expected.
His work for the Relief Fund and, just as importantly, how he conducts himself off the field, show the character his parents and this community have instilled in him.
And he gets to bring those qualities to the primetime arena each weekend and beyond.
Of course, being in the limelight, and setting a good example comes with a cost.
In Joe’s case, he admittedly finds it sometimes difficult to not ever be able to go anywhere without being noticed, to not just be able to hang out with his friends.
A public person really has no privacy in this world of sound bites and social media, it’s just the way it is.
However, Burrow keeps it real, he keeps his private life as private as he can. Some athletes thrive on the attention and play out everything they do in their time off from the game on social media. If you do that, you really can’t complain about the consequences, I suppose.
Joe, however, is different from so many of today’s athletes. He uses his stardom for a greater purpose, he doesn’t flash his personal business on social media. If you see him on social media it’s for a cause that is near and dear to him.
That may not make him unique, but it does make him stand out. And it’s a quality as equally important to his success than his play on the football field.
Charles Barkley once said that he pro athletes shouldn’t be expected to be role models and maybe he’s right. Maybe that should start at home.
But, right or wrong, our pro athletes do influence our youth and they are looked up to.
Does that mean they are immune from making mistakes? No. Does that make them more human than you or me? Definitely not.
What it does mean is that just like us all, professional athletes make mistakes, but because they are in the spotlight, their faux pas are highlighted to the Nth degree.
No one is perfect, but if you’re looking up to Joe Burrow, you’re definitely being influenced the right way by a person who not only talks the talk, but walks the walk.
And just as Joe hasn’t forgotten where he’s from, this community has Joe’s back and always will.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.