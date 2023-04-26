Generals junior Caden Sheridan extended his hitting streak to 39 games on Monday as Sheridan beat Tri-Valley 3-2, while also claiming a 5-1 victory over the Scotties as they continued their weather delayed game from April 5. The wins give Sheridan (16-3, 10-0) a commanding three-game lead in the MVL Big School Division.
On Thursday, Caden Sheridan became the state record holder when he hit safely in his 36th straight game. That record was extended to 39 straight games in the bottom of the first inning when he singled to left field, allowing Reid Packer to score and giving the Generals a 1-0 lead.
Starting Pitcher Sam Taylor gave up a double and a triple to lead off the second inning. After a walk, followed by a sacrifice, the Generals found themselves down 2-1. But the Generals would answer in the bottom of the second as Blake Turnes led off, reaching first on an error. After back-to-back strikeouts, Turnes stole second, putting himself into scoring position. Spencer Showalter then took advantage by lacing a liner to right, allowing Turnes to score, bringing the game to a 2-2 tie.
After a scoreless third, Sheridan would take the lead for good in the bottom of the fourth. Montey Eden would get things started with a double to left. Turners would follow with a sacrifice bunt, moving Eden to third. Austin Clifton then sacrificed again, but an error on the play allowed Eden to score and Clifton to reach first safely.
That would be all that Taylor needed, holding the Scotties scoreless in the final five innings and securing the 3-2 victory. Taylor would finish his day with a complete game, allowing two runs on three hits with eight strikeouts. At the plate, Showalter led the Generals, going 2-3 with an RBI, with Eden, Winthrow, and Caden Sheridan also adding hits.
