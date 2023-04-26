Caden Sheridan

Caden Sheridan

Generals junior Caden Sheridan extended his hitting streak to 39 games on Monday as Sheridan beat Tri-Valley 3-2, while also claiming a 5-1 victory over the Scotties as they continued their weather delayed game from April 5. The wins give Sheridan (16-3, 10-0) a commanding three-game lead in the MVL Big School Division.


