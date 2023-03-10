Jaylin Hunter

(#12) Jaylin Hunter dribbles around the top of the arc during the 92-58 blowout victory over Bowling Green on the final night of the regular season.

 Messenger Photo by Eric Decker

You recruit big time players for big time moments. It’s taken some time, but Ohio is starting to get some big time results from their star recruit.


