Money talks. Always has, always will.
We all sit here wanting to be shocked over the suspension, or lack thereof, that disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson handed down on Monday when it came to Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.
He had essentially been unofficially suspended for a year already by sitting out all the 2021 season amid the allegations of sexual misconduct. Still, a large amount of the public was still clamoring for an official stand to be taken by the NFL and the justice system.
We got something at least. A six-game suspension that keeps the former Houston quarterback out for a third of the season. The NFL still has the opportunity to appeal and ask for a longer suspension.
Is it fair?
Being completely honest, I’m not totally sure at all. We’ve seen some individual cases in the past that involve sexual abuse and misconduct, but nothing to this magnitude.
Having 24 lawsuits filed against Watson means something. It’s not just one or two in a potential coordinated effort to try and defame the quarterback. There’s so many, often telling similar stories, that it’s hard to discredit the allegations levied against him. It’s an unprecedented case that needed an unprecedented response, which failed to occur.
Saying that though, there’s two sides to every story.
Two different grand juries in Texas decided against indicting Watson on crimes brought up by 10 of the women. They had the chance to prove that he acted criminally and should be punished by federal law rather than just the NFL.
It didn’t happen, that’s important to remember. Also, Watson has been able to reach settlements with 23 of the 24 lawsuits against him. But as I mentioned earlier, money always talks.
The timing kind of hurts the public sentiment as well. We just saw Trevor Bauer of the Los Angeles Dodgers be suspended for nearly three years after being found innocent in the court of law regarding similar allegations.
I can’t compare the cases too much though.
The claims against Bauer were far more physical and people in the MLB just seemed to not like the guy anyway, despite the allegations.
Also, Bauer signed his three-year, $102 million contract before these allegations arose. It’s the exact opposite for Watson.
The Browns saw the allegations come out, watched him sit out for the year because of it, allegedly did an internal investigation and still decided to give him the largest guaranteed deal in NFL history. Just exceptionally bad PR no matter what.
The big conundrum of this whole situation is that if what he’s accused of actually happened, he shouldn’t be playing football ever again. If the grand juries found him criminally guilty of these acts, this is a far different story.
I don’t know if there was ever going to be a situation where the NFL ever looked good coming out of this situation. The case is far too divisive in the public eye for that to happen. They attempted to save face by pushing for a year-long suspension, but I’m sure they’re not all that upset with the ruling.
It is a business anyway. Businesses make money.
Nearly just as much as people are upset over these allegations themselves, the public is upset that Watson got rewarded with $230 million despite it.
The NFLPA simply couldn’t let the Browns hand out this kind of money and then have their star quarterback sit out yet another season, it is what it is. The league and its players are in a business and they have a vested interest in seeing all of their organizations do well.
Is it moral? Absolutely not.
Unfortunately though, it’s a part of a billion-dollar industry that we have to understand and consider. Morality often gets tossed out the window when money comes in to play. That’s not just in sports either, that’s all of life.
The accusations must mean something to those in the league offices, I’m not doubting that. The greed and need for financial success mean that much more though to some.
It’s only six games, he’ll be back out there by the middle of October and people will soon forget about what happened, or at least they’ll try to. It’s just the nature of the beast that is professional sports.
He’ll have his money, which is all that matters at the end of the day really. I think the Wu-Tang Clan said it best, cash does rule everything.
His public name and image will be smeared for a while, but as we’ve seen with other athletes accused of much worse things, the vitriol from the public fades away with time.
The only person winning in this situation is unfortunately Watson.
The many victims and accusers may have settled already, but I seriously doubt it’s for life-changing money. The Browns will now have a reputation of an organization that has little to no moral values as long as the current regime is still there, which usually isn’t long in Cleveland to be fair.
The NFL will ultimately be criticized for their lack of intervention despite asking for a year-long suspension. The brand will be tarnished slightly for a while, but they’re so much of a money-maker that people will soon forget and go back to arguing whether a quarterback is elite or not. Shoutout Joe Flacco.
Watson on the other hand, sits pretty at the top. His reputation may forever be tarnished in some ways, but so will his wallet with all the cash he needs to carry.
Editors Note: At presstime, the NFL announced it has decided to file an appeal regarding Watson’s six game suspension.
