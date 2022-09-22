Jets Browns Football

Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden practices before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Cleveland. Joe Haden will finish where he started. A three-time Pro Bowl cornerback for seven seasons with Cleveland, Haden will sign a one-day contract with the Browns so he can retire as a member of the team that drafted him in the first round in 2007. The Browns take on the Steelers tonight in Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

CLEVELAND — Joe Haden will finish where he started.


