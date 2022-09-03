Thursday’s edition of the Challenge Cup between Athens and Alexander was as much of an instant classic as a high school soccer match can be. A back-and-forth contest with some late controversy all culminated in a 3-3 draw.
The Spartans were able to capitalize early when Kyler D’Augustino was able to head a ball from a corner kick into the back of the net. A few minutes later, another cross entered the box which Alexander headed in gave them a two-goal cushion just about 10 minutes into the game.
The Alexander goals were more an example of how exceptional the Spartans were executing rather than defensive breakdowns from the Bulldogs.
Athens came roaring back soon after when some commotion in the box allowed Sully Pelot to head one in himself to cut the Spartan lead in half 25 minutes in.
The immediate optimism didn’t last long for Athens. A few minutes later, Dylan Allison ripped a gorgeous shot from outside the 18-yard box on a free kick that hit the top bar and bounced down into the net.
Brady Jaunarajs saved the spirits of Athens with a late goal in the first half to cut down the lead.
The Bulldogs could’ve gone into the half tied up though. A few minutes before the Jaunarajs goal, Pelot broke through the Alexander defense and put one by the keeper. It was called offsides however and the goal was taken off the board.
The second half was much more of a back-and-forth defensive battle. Opportunities were still coming through for both teams but they struggled to finally get one past the goalkeeper.
Despite attacks from the Bulldogs, Alexander was able to stay stout and keep the lead for most of the second half, including one chance that saw the ball roll through the crease just yards away from the net with the keeper nowhere to be seen.
Becoming desperate with time running down, Athens went in to an all-out blitz that saw them score the tying goal with just minutes left on the clock. A cross into the middle followed by a scrum in the box saw an Alexander defender knock the ball in to tie the game up at three.
That wasn’t nearly the end of the controversy however.
With such little time on the clock, the Spartans were able to scramble together an attack of themselves that may, or may not have, resulted in a goal.
Another scrum, this time inside the Athens box, went on in the last minute where Alexander arguably scored. At least the fans thought so.
The refs decided it was a no goal and let play go on. The final whistle blew there shortly.
Thanks to the late goal, the Bulldogs continue their unbeaten start to the season, sitting at 4-0-1 now. Athens next sees Unioto come in to town on Tuesday while the Spartans see Logan at home on the same day.
