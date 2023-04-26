COSHOCTON – Crooksville sophomore Rylee Chamberlin dominated both on the mound and at the plate on Monday, when Crooksville traveled to Coshocton to take on the Redskins.
Chamberlin got the start on the mound, holding the Redskins to just seven hits, while giving up four runs. At the plate, Chamberlin went 3-4 with a triple, three RBI’s and two runs scored, supporting her own effort on the mound.
Crooksville kicked off the scoring in the top of the first when Chamberlin singled to right field, scoring Maelee Collins. The Ceramics added two more in the second with a Mylin Driggs single to center that scored Emilee Gray and Paige frame, giving the Ceramics a 3-0 lead.
Coshocton showed signs of life in the bottom of the second as they added two runs on three hits and a walk. But that’s when Crooksville would take over and dominate the rest of the game. In the top of the third, the Ceramics took advantage of four walks and added five hits to blow the game open with an eight run third inning, giving them an 11-2 lead.
The fourth inning was much the same, as Frame led the inning off with a single, followed by a walk to Gray. Then, four straight singles by Collins, Driggs, Sonni Nelson, and Chamberlin put the ceramics up 13-4. Not finished yet, Jaelyn Nelson crushed a two-run double to left field to make it 15-4. One batter later, Gracie Peck hit a three-run home run to center field to cap off the scoring in a five-inning win by mercy rule.
Collins finished the night 2-3, while scoring three runs. Driggs added a three-hit night, along with four RBIs. Sonni Nelson, Jaelynn Nelson, and Gracie Peck also added two hits each, with Peck adding 5 RBIs. On the basepaths, Jaelynn Nelson and Mylin Driggs each stole two bases with Gray stealing one of her own.
