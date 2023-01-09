STEWART — Both teams playing the back end of games on back-to-back nights, fatigue started to settle in after an uber competitive first half that quickly turned into a rout for Federal Hocking as they went on to secure their 10th straight victory on Saturday night. This time a 25-point performance from Caden Chapman, including a 20-point first half from the senior guided the Lancers to a 71-60 victory over the Bulldogs.
“He was one of the only ones who showed up in the first half and I’m glad he did,” Jonathan Thompson, the head coach of the Lancers said about Chapman after the win. “We were able to hit him inside and that’s his game as far as that mid-range jumper. Plus he was playing defense.”
A tight, back-and-forth first quarter livened up a packed house at Federal Hocking. Led by nine points from Chapman, the Lancers had a 15-12 lead before Nathan Shadik drilled a three-point shot at the buzzer to tie the game up heading into the second frame.
“I thought the first half of that game was the best we’ve played all season,” Mickey Cozart, the head coach of Athens bluntly said after the loss. “Rebounding, attacking… I think all around we couldn’t have played much better than we did in the first half.”
The senior finished with 16 points on the night, also grabbing 14 rebounds and dishing out three assists in the win.
Athens was able to take a quick lead early in the second quarter. Landon Wheatley scored the first four points of the quarter to give the Bulldogs a two point lead.
Tariq Cottrill was able to knock down a three later to give Federal Hocking the lead again but two straight three’s from Kieran Murphy gave Athens the lead once again late in the half.
“The guy tonight that stood out to me was Kieran Murphy. He came off the bench… his performance tonight was outstanding.”
Murphy ended up finishing with a team-leading 16 points on nine shots while also adding a couple of steals and a block.
“Very flat in the first half. Our defense was struggling, Athens was executing to perfection on offense,” Thompson said. “They were getting to the basket and we weren’t stopping anything. Having a hard time contesting shots.”
Although the Lancers were able to take a one-point lead going into the second half, their dominance didn’t start until late in the night.
Riding the hot hand of Andrew Airhart, Federal Hocking took a commanding lead. The junior made five shots from deep on the night, four of those coming in the third quarter.
This helped kick off a 8-2 run to start the quarter. Athens was able to storm back and tie the game up at 42 but the luck on the night clearly fell to one side.
Airhart nailed a three and then a few seconds later Chapman found himself diving out of bounds while blindly tossing the ball back into play. It fell to Airhart, who then drilled another three to take a six-point lead.
“I love it when he shoots like that,” Thompson noted about the junior. “When he gets going and he sees the ball go through the net things tend to roll for him.”
Federal Hocking found themselves with an 8-point cushion heading into the final frame in part due to foul trouble from the Bulldogs. Athens committed eight fouls in the quarter. Whenever the Lancers weren’t hitting from deep, they were finding points at the charity stripe.
Fortunes didn’t seem to change as the Lancers went on another 12-2 run to start the quarter to put this one seemingly out of reach. The first Athens basket in the fourth didn’t come until just over four minutes left in the game.
At that point, starters were beginning to be subbed out and the clock was killed until the final whistle.
