STEWART — Both teams playing the back end of games on back-to-back nights, fatigue started to settle in after an uber competitive first half that quickly turned into a rout for Federal Hocking as they went on to secure their 10th straight victory on Saturday night. This time a 25-point performance from Caden Chapman, including a 20-point first half from the senior guided the Lancers to a 71-60 victory over the Bulldogs.


