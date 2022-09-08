Coming off an emotional draw with county rival Athens, the Alexander soccer Spartans faced another familiar foe in the Logan Chieftans on Tuesday. And the result was another disappointment for the Red and Black.
Early into the match. The Spartans seemed destined to get several counters. Senior Kyler D’Augustino served up several shots and the team worked their passing attacked through the defense. But nothing hit the back of the net, though Alexander was in control.
The visitors, having dodged the onslaught, began to gain real estate in the midfield. They challenged every pass and dribble, moving into the Spartan defense.
In the span of two minutes, Ayden St. Clair broke through and sent a shot that missed wide. Then Jackson Arnett smoked a wicked ball that smacked off the crossbar after he worked his way open.
“Early on we were linking up passes and had some decent build play. But when that goal didn’t come, we didn’t have the same drive” Spartan coach Kirk Crow commented. “We went away from our style, sending long balls and not building play.”
Logan had the majority of possession and the Spartans were having problems with ball control. However, with ten minutes to go in the half, they were able to create a serious threat. Dylan Allison popped a ball into the middle of the box at goalie Tyler Cochheiser. The junior tipped it away where Allison ripped it back to goal. The ball hit a defender for a non-goalie save. Andrew Nance was next to the ball but his shot was smothered by Cochheiser.
Two Logan subs broke the scoring drought with a tick under four minutes to go. Freshman Braden Shriner cleared the left side defense and sent a pretty cross to an open Jaxon Lytle on the right. Lytle tapped in the pass and the Chieftans had the 1-0 lead heading into the break.
The second half found Logan’s field players continuing to get to balls earlier than the home side. D’Augostino worked through double and triple teams for several good looks but could not get into the scoring column.
Midway through the second forty, Eddie Schilling hustled deep into the defense and send two crossing balls across the goal but no Spartan could cash in.
A few minutes later, a careless clearance lead to the second Logan tally. Noah Swart was the beneficiary and powered the ball into the back of the goal for a 2-0 lead.
Shriner, already with an assist, added to his night by corralling a ball that clanged off the crossbar and depositing it into the twine. The third goal was the last score of the night, and the Chieftans headed back up Route 33 with their fourth victory of the year.
“Every team we play knows who we are and they give us their best. Teams want to pick us off when they come here and we are not stepping up to the challenge. They won a ton more balls than we did in the middle of the field.”
The Spartans will be on the road Thursday travelling to Jackson for another rivalry match. This game is for the Royse Cup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.