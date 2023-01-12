When you know it’s not your night, you just have to roll with the punches. Nelsonville-York had to endure a lot of blows on Wednesday night with a 47-30 defeat to New Lexington at home.
Despite the focus going mainly towards the Buckeyes only scoring eight points in the first half, Nelsonville-York held a pretty talented team to under 50 points on the night, something usually easy to celebrate.
“Our positive here is that we still haven’t allowed anybody to score 50 points on our home court yet,” Blaine Gabriel, the head coach of the Buckeyes said after the loss, finding positives out of such a difficult night on the court. “I thought defensively we weren’t that bad tonight. We had a couple breakdowns but… they’re a good team.”
It was evident from the tip-off that it just wasn’t meant to be a good night for the Buckeyes, even if New Lexington couldn’t score either. A little over three-minutes into the game, the Panthers made their second bucket of the game, sending Nelsonville-York into a timeout down 4-0.
The Buckeyes made their first shot of the night quickly after the break when Keagan Swope found a cutting Trent Morrissey for the layup but couldn’t capitalize on the momentum. Neither could the Panthers though, as they only scored one more basket themselves.
Swope went in for a layup with just under a minute left in the first frame and made it a 6-4 game at the end of the first quarter.
Scoring didn’t get much easier as the game went on either. New Lexington went on a 7-0 run throughout the quarter to start and it wasn’t until there was two minutes left in the half for the Buckeyes to get their next bucket.
In pretty ironic fashion, it came off a broken play that ended up seeing Landon Inman wide-open for the fast break layup. Andrew Conner had the only other basket for Nelsonville-York in the second a minute later as they went into the halftime break down 17-8.
“We just didn’t rotate. We held them to just 17 at the half but we have to score more than eight. We had a lot of easy shots we missed.”
Conner ultimately led Nelsonville-York in scoring with nine by the end of the night, he was 4-6 from the field.
The second half is where things really broke loose. Dealing with scoring struggles of their own, it was only time before they progressed back to the mean.
They shot off four quick points in the first minute of the second half to send Nelsonville-York into a timeout now down 21-8. Morrissey and Leighton Loge each had a basket quickly after that but the Panthers started to really stretch the lead.
Conner was able to hit a couple more baskets but the Buckeyes still found themselves down 37-19 after the third quarter concluded.
Scoring stalled once again in the fourth. James Koska was able to hit an early basket but that was the only score for either side until more than halfway through the final quarter.
The Buckeyes were able to grab a few more points but the lead was already too significant as New Lexington ran down the clock to the 17-point win for the Panthers.
“It’s a learning process,” Gabriel said bluntly, talking about how to deal with a night like Wednesday. “It’s a long season, it’s a non-league game. We don’t want to lose any of them but we can go back to the drawing board tomorrow night and focus on Alexander.”
Looking to get back on track, Nelsonville-York has the chance to rebound with a conference matchup. They’ll see the Spartans come into town on Friday night for a Tri-Valley Conference tilt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.