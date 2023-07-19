Eloy Room

Columbus Crew and goalkeeper Eloy Room have mutually agreed to end his contract. He has been with the team for five seasons.

 Columbus Crew

COLUMBUS — The Columbus Crew and Eloy Room have mutually agreed to terminate the goalkeeper’s contract. The 2020 MLS Cup champion departs after five seasons with the Black & Gold.


  

Tags

Recipe of the Day

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.