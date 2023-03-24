Oh, how naive we all are as kids.
Mar. 9, 2013 was supposed to be a landmark date for me in my childhood. It was supposed to stand as one of the seminal moments of my young life as not only a sports fan, but just as a small human trying to find joy in the world when the real worries of life were still years away.
To almost anybody else, this date has no meaning at all. There was no national story or groundbreaking news to come out. It was just any other day to most of the country.
Most.
For someone like me though, it was a day that exemplified everything I dreamed of as a young kid enthralled with sports. It was supposed to be the moment that was the catalyst to me growing even fonder of the sport of baseball, leading me into reading every scorebook I could get my tiny paws on.
Sitting here 10 years later though… It’s a date I’d almost like to forget.
I didn’t luck into fortunate fandom as a kid. Like most, I had my teams passed down from my father. With him to blame, that made me a Jets, Mets and Knicks fan growing up. For anyone who follows sports, you understand the misfortune and pain I’ve had to suffer through as a sports fan.
That’s what made the date even more special.
With the score tied at two in the fifth inning of a pool play game in the 2013 World Baseball Classic and the bases loaded, David Wright stepped up to the plate against Italy. The New York Mets’ third basemen then drilled a 1-2 changeup into the Arizona sky at Chase Field that sailed over the left field wall, sending the crowd into a frenzy.
That’s the day he earned the moniker “Captain America,” and the day my love for baseball was vindicated.
As I’m sure most of us did when we were young watching sports, we had heroes growing up. For someone growing up in upstate New York, Wright was my hero.
The home run was so much more than any random long ball in pool play. It blended the national pride we share with all the other sports with my personal interest as a fan. It made me fall in love with the World Baseball Classic. A love that has drastically changed over the past decade.
While the World Baseball Classic is fun and always enjoyable to look forward to, the tournament objectively doesn’t breed the same attention that some of the other sports do on the national stage.
The simple answer to why it doesn’t seem to mean as much is pretty simple. Time.
The WBC just simply hasn’t had the time to grab the hearts of the world as a true international tournament the same way the Olympics does. The Olympics have been around for thousands of years so the national pride aspect is a bit more invigorating. Hockey and basketball have been a part of the games for generations, allowing time for the tournament to build importance aside from the fact that it was in the Olympics. Both these events have also produced unforgettable memories.
On the court, we constantly get reminded about the Dream Team in 1992 and the Redeem Team in 2008. We awe at the idea of the greatest basketball players in the world getting together to play as one.
On the ice, we’ve seen some of the more unforgettable American memories that still get talked about to this day. The 1980 was so important that it was essentially viewed as a win during the Cold War, sparking countless stories and one of the more memorable movies in history. Olympic hockey was so important that while at a resort in Cancun, Mexico, I spent the entire afternoon in 2014 watching the Russians and the U.S. battle it out once again on the ice.
While we don’t always like to admit it, international competition does mean more.
Not to mention, we got one of those long-lasting memories during the 2023 iteration of the WBC. In the finals, with two outs remaining and the US down one, Mike Trout stepped up to the plate against Shohei Ohtani. The two, who are generally considered the two best players in the world and the face of their country for baseball, have been teammates for years in the MLB as they toil away in the incompetence of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.
It was the ultimate irony that these two now were facing each other in the final moments. It didn’t disappoint either. Ohtani struck Trout out with three of the nastiest pitches you’ll ever see as the Japanese star tossed his glove up into the Miami air as Japan secured the crown in an uber exciting tournament.
So… why is the WBC so divisive?
The answer is a bit complicated and definitely polarizing. There is no right answer and most people find it hard to believe that both sides could be making good points.
For me, losing love for it was a slow decline that was amplified immensely in the span of a second.
After 2013, I was amped for the 2017 edition of the classic. Not for the U.S. of course, since they had historically been awful in the tournament. But, because I was so excited to see international baseball again. I adore how each nation plays the game differently and brings their own unique flavor. It just started out as an excuse to watch fun, exciting baseball with incredible crowd receptions. That was, until one catch made all the difference.
The U.S. somehow made it out of the group stage, which was considered a win for the tournament compared to how they’ve done in the past. They matched up with the Dominican Republic in the quarterfinals with little to no hope. For the past few decades, the D.R. has been a factory for producing elite level baseball talent. Whenever they suit up for a WBC, they’ve got what everyone considers to be a dream team.
Going in, I was under the assumption that the U.S. had no chance, I was just going to throw the game on for the background noise. Then something changed.
In the seventh inning, while up 4-2 over the D.R., Adam Jones made one of the more memorable catches in recent memory, gracefully flying through the sky and hitting the wall to rob Manny Machado, Jones’ teammate at the time of a home run. Everything changed from there.
U.S. baseball became exciting again, they would go on to defeat the D.R. and the nation hopped on board. They rode the wave of momentum all the way to the finals where they would pick up their first ever WBC title.
As it often does though, the memory quickly faded in people’s minds. Just days after the tournament finishes, all the stars go back to their Major League clubs as the regular season gets going and people’s attention turns back to what they’re used to. Yeah, the WBC is fun, but once the MLB season comes around, nobody cares anymore.
The U.S. momentum was supposed to carry into 2021, when the next WBC was supposed to be scheduled. The COVID-19 pandemic forced it to be pushed back to this spring.
Now sitting six years after the previous one, it was easy to forget about the excitement and the joy it brought. It had to take some time for the public to become reinvigorated with the event.
I was one of those people. Baseball to this day is still my favorite sport, I still try to sit down for all 162 Mets games and whatever ones I can find streaming online. Even with the WBC coming up, my focus was still entirely on the Mets and the MLB.
As most baseball fans know, it’s not every year that the Mets are in a good spot to challenge for a World Series. I really couldn’t care less about the WBC, I was just happy that the U.S. was no longer a laughing stock in the competition. Instead, this was one of the years New York is actually good enough to compete. I’ve been so starved of competitive baseball for most of my life that all my focus and hopes are wrapped up in Flushing, Queens.
Still though, It’s not like I despised the WBC coming up. I was excited to see some new baseball again and for the world stage to be present. I simply was just praying for no injuries and for the tournament to pass quickly so I could get back into caring about the MLB.
As aforementioned, how naive I was.
After one of the more dominant seasons we’ve ever seen from a closer, Edwin Diaz was rewarded with a 5-year, $102 million contract over the offseason to lock up the back of the Mets bullpen, making him the highest paid reliever of all time. The rest of the bullpen additions in the offseason were based on the fact that New York had arguably the best closer in the game.
So, in typical New York Mets fashion, it was never meant to work out perfectly.
After securing the close against the D.R. earlier in the tournament, the Puerto Rican closer suddenly went down amidst the team celebration at the mound. After being off the field on a wheelchair, it was soon announced that he completely tore his patellar tendon and would need season-ending surgery. A fun tournament meant to garner eyes to the sport quickly turned into an unimportant set of games that showed no real benefit.
I started the week starving for Mets baseball, I ended the week praying I was in some sort of unforeseen nightmare.
That’s only where the controversy started.
As much of society likes to do on the internet, people started arguing. The tournament went from a showcase of worldwide talent to a polarizing debate of who actually likes baseball or not. As it always is online, context and nuance were often forgotten.
The big mistake is that people are arguing different things from vastly different points of view.
It shouldn’t even really be an argument. The sport means two different things to the U.S. and the rest of the world. And that’s OK.
As I mentioned with my experience, fans in the U.S. have far more to care about than the WBC. It’s a fun little tournament sure, but people here objectively care about the MLB season far more. Adding on, all the top stars from the world almost exclusively play in the MLB. To fans in the U.S., it’s more that its their favorite players from their favorite teams rather than their favorite players from their home country.
To the rest of the world, it’s completely different. They have their professional leagues for sure, but they’re not nearly as significant as the MLB. That’s not including the Nippon Professional Baseball league in Japan, the sport of baseball in Japan is just simply more important than it is here.
Nearly every television set in Japan was dialed in to the WBC final and over 60% of TV’s in Puerto Rico were tuned in to watch them defeat the D.R. It’s hard to argue the fact that the WBC means nothing. It clearly means the world to a large percentage of it.
Just not here, and that should be ok. Should MLB teams pull their stars from future iterations of the tournament? No, that would only create more problems and kill the momentum that sport is currently witnessing. For international baseball to become a significant commodity, this tournament needs to go on.
The stars will continue to play, and some will unfortunately continue to get hurt. I don’t want the WBC to end, but it’s OK to realize that it has its disadvantages.
The love I once had for this tournament as a seamhead quickly dissipated and I admittedly feel bad about it. This year’s tournament gave us some of the more exciting moments in recent memory on the diamond.
Arguments will never end over the necessity and importance of the WBC. It’s now become a polarizing topic that you now must take a stand on and dig in, which is upsetting. It’s not going to end, we just have to accept it.
Injuries and unfortunate circumstances will always be a part of it, but we might as well just enjoy it as it is, because it’s not going anywhere.
The Mets gave me my love for the WBC a decade ago, only to take it away in the blink of an eye. I don’t know if I’ll ever fully enjoy the tournament like I once did, but that doesn’t mean it’s useless.
