Baseball is a funny sport. You can theoretically score all the runs in the world and have an elite offensive performance but still go home unhappy if the defense doesn’t match up enough. Those at Alexander are currently going through this conundrum.
The Spartans fell at home 12-7 on Thursday to Warren in a high-scoring after falling down by a significant margin early.
Even with the misery of how the night ended, there is some positive outlook towards the offense being able to produce at such an early point in the season.
At the plate, nearly every Spartan was able to get involved. Seven out of nine starters were able to record a hit while Trent Schaad and Jackson Jordan each had two apiece.
Stanley Viny led the team with three RBI while each of Schaad, Jordan, Kris Coen and Jagger Cain each record one.
On the mound though, Viny struggled through the game. The starter only made it through 3.1 innings allowing six runs on eight hits while striking out five and not allowing a walk.
Wyatt Layton came into the game to finish the fourth inning, allowing three hits and four runs in his limited action. Each of Jared Truax and Alex Jeffrey pitched 1.2 innings to complete the game.
After both teams struggled to score over the first couple innings, Warren broke out in the third, en route to a four-run inning. An RBI double and single in the inning from the Warriors would open up the lead.
Following a triple from Jordan Schulz in the bottom of the third, Coen brought home the runner on a fielder’s choice groundout, cutting it to a 4-1 lead for Warren.
The optimism wouldn’t last long though as the Warriors went out and scored six more runs in the fourth inning, blowing the game wide open at the time.
It seemed bleak for Alexander heading into the bottom of the fifth down 11-1. Though, they never stopped fighting back.
The Spartans would go on to put up a six-spot in the fifth inning, cutting it down to a four-run deficit at the time.
After loading up the bases, a fielder’s choice groundout off the bat of Jordan brought in the first run of the inning. A walk from Cain and a hit by pitch from Schaad would continue cutting into the lead. Viny would then rip a three-RBI single past the shortstop, making it an 11-7 game at the time.
The bats would fall flat for the Spartans after that as they couldn’t muster up another run, ultimately falling in the end.
