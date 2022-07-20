While we don’t know how Kyle Ratliff commemorated his 20th birthday after he left the ballpark, he sure celebrated it in grand style on the field Monday night in Sandusky.
The Southern Ohio Copperheads’ designated hitter slammed two home runs — and broke a Cheads record in the process — in lifting the team to a 12-9 win against the Sandusky Bay Ice Haulers on his birthday.
The Copperheads’ bats have been hot of late in recording their third consecutive double-digit run game and it started early in the game for Ratliff and the local team.
Ratliff hit a solo HR to left field in the first inning to put the good guys on top in the bottom of the first. And they never trailed at all in the game.
Ratliff’s eighth homer of the season broke a Cheads record previously held by Blaine Crim. He would later add to that record, by hammering another home run In the sixth inning.
In total, six homers were hit between both teams in the contest.
In addition to Ratliff’s two homers, the Copperheads’ Maverick Stallings also nailed one, his first of the season, also in the sixth inning.
Joshua Steidl, Mitch Klass, Jordan Long, Mason Nadolney and Clayton Hodges also scored for Southern Ohio. The latter two nabbed multiple runs, as did Stallings. Ratliff also scored an additional run in the top of the third inning.
The Ice Haulers got into the HR action, too, with three — one each from Garrett Pike, Jace Reinhart and Jacob Arnsey. Those runs kept it close, but it was the Copperheads’ hitting prowess, which has hit its stride of late, that maintained the lead for the visiting squad.
Starter Matt Gilkey pitched five innings to get the win for Southern Ohio. It was his second W of the season.
The Copperheads improved to 14-19 this year as they look to finish out their 2022 Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League campaign beginning with a road contest tonight at Heath High School against the Licking County Settlers. Game time is set for 4:05 p.m.
The Copperheads close out their home schedule this weekend versus the Ice Haulers. Included in the three games is a Friday double header. The first contest, set for 5:05 p.m. at Bob Wren Stadium is a makeup game for Sunday’s game in Sandusky that was canceled due to inclement weather. Game Two is set for 7:05 p.m.
The same two teams collide Saturday in Athens at 7:05 p.m. The Cheads close out the season versus the Settlers Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Heath High School.
For more on Ratliff, what the new record means to him and how he actually celebrated Monday night, see Saturday’s Athens Messenger for an in-depth feature on the new single-season Cheads home run king.
