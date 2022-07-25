The Southern Ohio Copperheads came out on the losing end of a 12-4 contest against the Licking County Settlers in Heath Sunday afternoon.
The Cheads wrapped up their 2022 Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League (GLSCL) schedule by losing three of four games this weekend. The lone win for the local guys came at home amid fireworks at Bob Wren Stadium Saturday evening.
In Sunday’s game, the Cheads trailed right from the start in the contest following a three-run first inning by the Settlers. They added another one in the bottom of the second before the good guys nabbed one in the top of the fourth on a Mason Nadolney unearned run.
Maverick Stallings got on the board for the Copperheads with a homer (his second of the season) in the fifth, but the Settlers doubled that pace with two more runs in the bottom of the inning. They added another in the sixth to make it 6-2 at the 2/3 mark of the game.
Following a scoreless seventh inning, the Cheads bats got hot with another run by Stallings and one by Ashton Thomas in the eighth.
That wasn’t going to be nearly enough, though, as things became unhinged in the bottom of the eighth with Licking County scoring five additional runs to end the scoring in the game.Michael Lesiecki got the win for the home team, while Sam Maudsley took the loss for the Cheads.
The Cheads finish their 2022 campaign with a 15-23 record, while the Settlers ended the season on top of the GLSCL South Division at 22-16 and advance to the league playoffs.
In Saturday’s final home tilt of the season, the Copperheads staved off a four-run sixth inning from the Sandusky Ice Haulers to pull off a 6-5 victory at Bob Wren Stadium.
The Cheads got all their runs in the first inning.
They started the scoring with Carson Shepard earning a run on a wild pitch. A triple from Trey Rucker led to two more runs for Southern Ohio as Clayton Hodges and Kyle Ratliff advanced from third and second bases, respectively, to get the second and third runs of the stanza.
Rucker, Ashton Thomas, and Maverick Stallings completed the scoring for Southern Ohio.
Sandusky Bay’s starting pitcher, Tyler Munroe, is credited with the loss for the visiting team. Ohio University’s Adam Beery got the win (his third on the season) and Maudsley the save for Southern Ohio.
Attendance for the final home game of the Cheads season was set at 1,734.
In the first game of a double header at Bob Wren on Friday against the Ice Haulers, the Cheads lost 6-1, with the only run from the home team coming from Carson Shepard in the bottom of the first inning.
In the nightcap of Friday’s double header, the Cheads bats got hot, but they still found themselves on the losing end of a 8-7 contest against the same Ice Haulers squad.
Copperheads’ all-time single season home run leader, Kyle Ratliff, nabbed by his 11th homer of the year in the loss. He also got another earned run in the third inning. Additional runs for the home team in the second Friday game were made by Jordan Long, who scored two in the effort, Clayton Hodges, Trey Rucker and Mason Nadolney.
Jake Jordan was the team’s losing pitcher in Friday’s first game and Joshua Robinson took the loss for the Cheads in the second game.
Of note, Southern Ohio’s Carson Shepard became the team’s all-time leader in Most Hits by Pitch, with 12. He recorded number 13 in Saturday night’s contest.
On Monday, Ratliff was named the final Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League Player of the Week (GLSCL). Ratliff hit four home runs during the week winning the GLSCL home run crown for the 2022 season with 11 bombs. Ratliff is committed to play next season for Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville. A feature profile on the outfielder’s accomplishments this season ran in Saturday’s edition of The Messenger.
