Coaches and players were ejected, leads were exchanged and both teams scored runs in the double digits at Heath High School Thursday.
However, when all was said and done the Southern Ohio Copperheads came up on the short end of a 20-10 shellacking at the hands of the Licking County Settlers Thursday.
The loss ended the Copperheads’ three-game win streak and dropped their overall record to 14-20 in the South Division of the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League. It was the fourth consecutive game where Southern Ohio scored 10 or more runs.
The Cheads got out in front first with a home run by League leader in homers, Kyle Ratliff (his 10th for the season and third one this week) and an unearned run from Clayton Hodges. The scored was knotted at three in the third inning, but an impressive fourth inning from Southern Ohio had the local guys with a 10-5 lead at the end of that stanza.
Runs by Trey Rucker, Ashton Thomas Maverick Stallings, Sebastian Silva, Ian Krump, Carson Shepard and Hodges had the Cheads standing in good stead going into the bottom of the fourth.
It was all Settlers from there on out, though, as the Licking County batters came out swinging in huge numbers, with two runs in the fourth, four in the fifth, five in the seventh and sixth in the eighth inning to get the win.
In all, the Settlers scored 15 straight runs in their comeback win.
By the end of the eighth inning, both teams had their head coaches and a player ejected.
Cheads Head Coach TJ Lanning and starting pitcher Jarrett Oakes were ejected from the game. Lanning for unloading on the field umpire and Oakes for talking back to the umpire from the dugout.
For Licking County, left fielder Logan Swonger and assistant coach Toy Wisner were ejected from the game. The turn of events started from an issue with chirping from the dugout at the home plate umpire.
At press time, both teams were awaiting a decision from the GLSCL on whether those involved would receive an automatic one game suspension from being ejected from the ballgame.
Pitcher Jack Thurnberg got credited with the win for Licking County and Sean Peck got the loss for the Cheads.
Southern Ohio closes out its season this weekend, colliding with the Sandusky Bay Ice Haulers Saturday in Athens at 7:05 p.m. The Cheads finish their 2022 campaign on the road versus the Settlers Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Heath High School.
