The Southern Ohio Copperheads have hit their stride with a plethora of runs in their last two contests.
Following a 12-1 shellacking of the Cincinnati Steam Thursday, the Cheads kept the runs going in a 11-6 win over the Licking County Settlers Saturday night at Bob Wren Stadium.
In Saturday’s game, the Copperheads got the scoring started in the third inning with two unearned runs, first from Clayton Hodges then from Kyle Ratliff on a Mason Nadolney single that advanced him to first base and Joshua Steidl to second.
The Settlers closed the gap to 2-1 in the fourth inning on a Caleib Johnson unearned run, but the Copperheads took command of the game in their turn to bat in that stanza, with three runs first from Sebastian Silva and then from Carson Shepard and another from Hodges.
Scoring was stalled in the fifth, but the Copperheads got an earned run in the sixth inning from Carson Shepard and five in the seventh from Steidl, Nadolney, Ashton Thomas, Maverick Stallings and another from Silva (his 8th of the season) to cap off the scoring from Southern Ohio. Pitcher Nicholas Williams got the win for the home team, his third of the season, and was named MVP of the game.
With one week left in the season, the Copperheads are playing 500 ball in their last 10 games, though remain in last place in the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League’s South Division with a 13-19 record.
Sunday’s game versus the Sandusky Bay Ice Haulers was canceled due to inclement weather. That matchup will be made up as part of a double header on Friday. First pitch in the opening contest is set for 5:05 p.m. at Bob Wren Stadium, with the second game, which was already scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m, now set as the nightcap.
The Copperheads are on the road until Friday when they take on the Ice Haulers at home. Today and Wednesday are off days for the local squad, but they travel to Heath High School to play the Settlers on Thursday at 4:05 p.m.
While Tuesday and Wednesday are planned off days for the Copperheads, the players will be making their presence known in the community in a different way.
The Nelsonville Aquatics Center will be hosting “Swim with the Snakes” event on Wednesday from noon until 2 p.m.
The team will be at the Aquatics Center for a couple hours of swimming, fun, games, and music. Kids will receive a free ticket to the Southern Ohio Copperheads home game on July 22. All regular Aquatics Center admission fees/rules apply. The event is sponsored by Rocky Brands.
