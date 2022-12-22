Federal Hocking continued their undefeated Tri-Valley Conference record by handily defeating Waterford 81-63 at home on Tuesday night.
Tariq Cottrill led all scorers on the night with 31 points in the win. Scoring 14 of those in the first quarter, the junior elevated the Lancers (5-2, 3-1) during a high-scoring first frame. His points, plus a few buckets split between Scotty Balch and Caden Chapman, helped give Federal Hocking a 20-18 lead after the first quarter.
The second quarter was not much different. The Lancers put up a 20-spot for the second straight frame. Led by Iden Miller, who had seven of his nine total points in the second quarter, the Lancers outscored Waterford (4-2, 1-1) 20-13 in the frame to help guide them to a 40-31 lead going into the halftime break.
Despite an efficient first half, Federal Hocking’s most fruitful quarter on the scoreboard was the one coming out of the break. The Lancers scored 24 points in the third, led by Andrew Airhart who had nine points on three made baskets from deep. At that point, holding Waterford to just 13 points in the quarter, the Lancers had built up a 20-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Waterford began to score a little more efficiently in the final frame, but Federal Hocking’s barrage from deep made sure it never became too close. Aside from a couple of free throws, all five baskets that the Lancers scored in the fourth were from behind the arc.
Sitting now with a 3-0 conference record, Federal Hocking will have to wait a couple of weeks before seeing another TVC foe. Next, the Lancers suit up to play Western at home on Dec. 30.
