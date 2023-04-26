CROOKSVILLE – On Friday, Croosville hosted the Crooksville Ceramic Invite 2023, with Miller, Millersport, and Trimble attending. The Ceramic boys and girls each took first place as teams.
For the girls, Paige Frame once again showed her power, winning both shot put (30–3) and discus (88–4) throws. Meg Mumford finished first in the 400-meter dash (1:02.27), followed by Ava Houk’s second place finish in 1:12.09. Angelina Wood and Grace Sheets finished first and second in the 800-meter run with times of 2:43.15, and 2:58.75. Grace Sheets also ran the 1,600-meter run, finishing first in a time of 6:40.60. Hannah Sheets won the 3,200-meter run in a time of 12:47.21. Crooksville’s girls also claimed first place in the 4x400 and 4x800 meter relay races.
For the boys’ team, senior Gage Frash led the way, taking first in two events and second in another. Frash claimed the long jump victory with a jump of 19–4.25, then claimed the triple jump with a jump of 40–3.25. Frash also finished second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.99. Blaze Hunter won the 400-meter run with a time of 55.67, while Dawson Dyer won the 800-meter and 3,200-meter runs with times of 2:33.80, and 14:15.54. Grayson Houk finished first in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:24.81, Houk also won the 300-meter hurdles at 45.27. The boys 4x200 and 4x 800 meter relay teams also claimed victory. Landon Addington cleared 5–2 to win the high jump. For the throwers, Jake Sandefur (104–5) won the discus, followed by Ashton Childress (103–9) in second. Carson Night won the shot put with a throw of 42–1, while Andrew Rollins finished second with a throw of 41–9.
Miller girls were represented well also. Stormy Miller finished third in the 100-meter dash and the long jump. Anna Freitag placed third in the 400-meter dash, while Heather West placed second in shot put and third in discus. From the boys’ side, Nate Taylor placed second in the 200-meter dash, while Greg Rasnick finish second in the long jump. The men’s 4x100 relay team also finished second for the Falcons.
