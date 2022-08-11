In November, Kirk Crow announced his retirement from the Alexander Spartan coaching ranks. A former captain on the pitch and only the third varsity coach in Spartan soccer history, it appeared that he had closed the book on his time as the head man.
But, to borrow a phrase from an old Gene Autry song, he’s back in the saddle again. “The decision to step down was in my mind for several years. But with much deliberation with the family, and because the boys and the program were so important to us, we, as a family, decided I would return for the 2022 season.”
The Spartans’ soccer history is a storied one and this year’s crew is eager to maintain that legacy. Crow noted that this nine-member senior class has the opportunity to set a record for the most career victories.
Alexander will feature a potent attack with returnees Kyler D’Augustino, Dylan Allison, Landon Collins, Eddie Schilling, Zach Barnhouse, and newcomer Jake Roush. An all-state performer on the pitch as well as the hardwood, D’Augustino has chalked up 67 goals in three years despite being the main mark for opposing defenses. Allison moves up to the point from his productive days in the midfield and will definitely add to his goal total. Collins and Schilling will see significant time during the season as will talented freshman Roush. Barnhouse returns to the pitch from his center position for Spartan basketball and will provide a tough man to guard on corner kicks.
The midfield will be patrolled once again by Ethan Neidhart, known as the “Disruptor in Chief” for his ability to thwart the other team’s flow and turn the ball into a scoring opportunity for his forwards and wings. Joining him in experience is fellow senior Andrew Nance. Defensive mid Tyler Wallace will anchor that part of the field along with Ben Juedes. Crow said that about any of his forwards can move to the midfield wings and named Barnhouse, Collins, Schilling, and possibly even Roush who could meld into the attack from that position. Sophomore Evan Roell, freshmen Brody Dillon and Isaiah Fisher will have opportunities for game minutes, as well.
The Spartan defense has the last Norris as the cement for the line. Unlike his brothers Michael and Todd, Alex Norris has made his mark for the Spartans as a defender. Strong defensive presence Tyler Brooks mans the center back spot. They’ll have senior Aidan Dixon along with juniors Tanner Allen, Caden Cline, and sophomores A J Turner, former footballer Trent Schaad, and freshman Aidan Collins to help out.
Goaltending duties will again be in the capable hands of Landon Ding. “Landon has worked hard in the off season and has been hitting the weights almost every day. He’s stronger, more confident, and was really thrown in to fire as a sophomore, so he’s ready to get after it in his junior year,” Crow said. Backup goalie duties will be a task to develop in the pre-season but he commented that Schaad could see some time in the framework.
Working without a full time assistant last year, Crow will have former Bobcats on the sideline with him for the 2022 campaign. Justin Roush has moved from football to futbol and will be Crow’s assistant coach. The former Bobcat halfback has developed a keen interest and appreciation for soccer and has coached the Alexander junior high team. “He’s been a division one college athlete and know what it takes to win and develop a team. And, he’s a real student of the game so he’s a great asset.”
Crow’s volunteer assistants are three former Spartans. Todd Norris returns to help with the attackers, Ethan Scott with the goaltenders, and Josiah Yazdoni with just about every aspect of the game. The latter spent his collegiate career kicking for the Bobcats.
Historically, Alexander has a tough schedule and this year is similar. The regular season opens on August 16 hosting the Blue Devils of Gallia Academy in a boys/girls double header followed by a road trip to Greenfield-McClain. The traditional cross-county rivalry with the Athens Bulldogs will be a home match on September 1. Tilts against Lynchburg-Clay, Logan, Marietta, Jackson, Warren, Eastern Sardinia, Belpre, South Webster, and Point Pleasant should toughen the Spartans for a deep run in the state tournament.
“We’ve always set our schedule to prep us for the tournament. We still have kids who played on our final four team so they recognize what it takes to get to that level,” Crow said. “When you have our tradition of success, you get a sense of appreciation and respect by other programs across the state for how we do things. Playing the Spartans means something to them.”
The soccer Spartans have been the most successful boys’ team and have gone further in the state tournament than any other boys’ sport.
