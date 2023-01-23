ALBANY — Revenge, rolled ankles, records and rearrangement of the rankings.
It all happened at Alexander High School on Friday night. Led by a dominant 40-point performance from Kyler D’Augustino that etched his name into Tri-Valley Conference history, the Spartans outlasted Vinton County in a thrilling 58-54 victory for Alexander.
“Every game is a TVC championship now,” Jeff Skinner, the head coach of Alexander said after the win that moved them into a tie for first in the TVC — Ohio division. “We have to play like that, our effort tonight was commendable.”
With under a minute left in the third quarter of a tightly contested game, star senior Kyler D’Augustino drove to the basket looking for another bucket as he continued to carry the team. He subsequently landed awkwardly amongst a litany of players in the paint, appearing to have rolled his ankle as he hobbled back down the floor as the buzzer sounded.
Knowing the importance and situation of the game, D’Augustino, with a heavy grimace on his face, ran into the hallway located to the side of the bench to try and work off the pain. It just happened to be incredibly bad timing at the moment.
As soon as the guard ran out of sight, it was announced over the PA system that he had just broken the all-time TVC scoring record, pouring in his 1,926th career point at the time. He was chased down and sent out of the hallway, giving a wave to the crowd while limping back to the team huddle.
“It’s a pleasure, an absolute pleasure.” Skinner said about having the opportunity to coach the now highest scoring player in TVC history. “I had been out of coaching for a few years and it was an absolute blessing that I got the phone call to see If I had any interest. For me, it was without hesitation. This is my home school, I was so happy to come home and I feel so proud to be a part of this community. It’d be hard to say no to Kyler D’Augustino,”
“Then went I got here I discovered that the other guys in his class had come right along with him all throughout the years and they are without a doubt my favorite senior classes of all-time. Not because of wins or losses. They are cooperative, they are high character.”
It wasn’t the most ideal situation to occur in, and it was in the midst of an incredibly important conference game, but it was without a doubt a momentous occasion as the crowd roared.
“Nobody can guard him straight up. Everybody has to double and triple team him and he’s still going to score 2,000 points. If you’ve got him, you’ve got a chance.”
That was late in the night though, and as noted, in the middle of a game to help decide first place in the TVC — Ohio.
Vinton County (10-4, 5-2) entered the night with sole possession for first place in the division with Alexander (10-5, 5-2) nipping at their heels sitting one game behind.
With the Vikings winning the first matchup at home 51-48, Friday’s matchup was the last time Alexander could try to make up ground by beating them directly.
The first few minutes after tip-off made it seem as if the Vikings were going to go on the road and extend their division lead. Brayden Cain hit two of his three first quarter three-pointers to start the night as Vinton County ran out to a 7-0 lead early. The senior finished with a team-leading 19 points by the end of the night.
D’Augustino started off slow and wasn’t able to hit a bucket until he nailed a mid-range jumper nearly halfway through the quarter. From there though he was able to heat up quickly. The guard went on to score every point for the Spartans as he was able to tie the game up at nine.
Zach Barnhouse was able to grab the next four points in the paint to help make it a one-point deficit at the end of the quarter. By the end of the night, Barnhouse and D’Augustino finished with 52 of the team’s 58 points. The big man finished with 12 points on the night.
Barnhouse got things started in the second with another close bucket and D’Augustino followed that up with a stepback three. At that point, Vinton County made the decision to double-team the guard at every moment possible.
Even with the extra defenders, D’Augustino found no trouble getting to the basket, weaving through defenders as he would glide to the rim. It was essentially him against the entire Vinton County team.
Alexander found themselves with a seven-point lead before Vinton County made a late run to gain momentum back and send both teams into the halftime break deadlocked at 24.
The first points of the night not from Barnhouse or D’Augustino came early in the second half when Klaxton Hawk grabbed a rebound and put it back up. Hawk was inserted to the starting lineup after Jagger Cain recently went down with an injury.
“We lost the heart and soul of our defense with Jagger Cain. He’s our energy guy, he’s our toughness guy. He might be the best defender on and off the ball in the TVC — Ohio and we lose him.”
For nearly the entire third, it was a back-and-forth race to see who could score more. No team could gain a significant advantage as they both fought up and down the court. Towards the end of the quarter, one layup down the lane from D’Augustino gave him the TVC record.
Now dealing with a hurt ankle, the guard had to dig deep while knowing he still had to have the responsibility of carrying the team.
That seemed to hardly matter as he turned up the speed whenever necessary, slashing the Viking defense en route to six straight points to get the quarter started while building a lead.
Alexander was able to build up to as much as a nine-point lead and seemingly had the game locked down. A couple of shots later though and Vinton County found themselves down one with just over a minute left on the clock. They were still down though due to the clutch free throw shooting from the Spartans.
As a team, Alexander went 9-10 from the line in the fourth, including a perfect 6-6 mark from D’Augustino.
Still though, Vinton County found themselves with possession and the chance to take the lead. Their trip was unfruitful though as Barnhouse came up with a clutch block in the paint to help secure the lead. D’Augustino then hit a pair of free throws to get over the 40-point plateau and time ran out for the Vikings.
“There’s only two areas where I ever get upset with Zach. That’s when he points his toes at penetration and when he leaves his feet trying to block shots. Everything else is wonderful. He knows it too and tonight he was pretty comfortable in both those areas.”
Coming off the win and now sitting in a three-way tie for first in the conference, Alexander next suits up on Tuesday night for an away matchup with Wellston.
