ALBANY - Riding the momentum of a 31-point outburst from Kyler D’Augustino, Alexander picked up their first Tri-Valley Conference victory of the season with a 67-52 thrashing of Wellston at home on Tuesday night.
“He could get to the elbow, raise up and shoot just about any time he wanted to,” Jeff Skinner, the head coach of the Spartans said after the victory. “We want to try to involve more people than that and tonight was a good game for us to try to make some extra passes and get some more shots, especially out of the corner for Dylan Allison and Jagger Cain and Mason Morris off the bench.”
From the initial jump, it looked as if Alexander (4-1, 1-1) was going to desperately need to have a full team effort to break ahead in this one. D’Augustino took and missed the first four shots for Alexander, allowing Wellston (2-2, 0-2) to grab a quick 5-0 lead after a couple of minutes.
It didn’t take long for the senior to heat up though, he nailed a deep three for his first bucket and then another quick score tied the game back up. From there he worked both as the main scorer and primary facilitator for the team. Finding the likes of Cain and Allison open for easy shots, D’Augustino was able to carry the Spartans to a 19-16 lead after the first quarter.
“We really took off last year when Jagger became Batman’s Robin. Him getting 11 tonight, it’s taken Jagger all three years, the first month of the season to really get rolling so we’re hoping tonight is a preview of things to come.”
The Spartans began to step up defensively in the second quarter. The defense was able to hold Wellston scoreless through the first half of the quarter, allowing Alexander to build up a sizable lead, going up by as much as 12 at the time.
A significant part in holding Wellston to so little in the second quarter was the play of Zach Barnhouse. The 6’ 7” senior was crucial down in the paint, rarely allowing an easy look to any Wellston player. Also adding double-digits on the scoresheet, Barnhouse’s real impact came from his work defensively.
“Zach, defensively in the second half, was really good. He got every defensive rebound he should have and a couple that he had to go after, so I was very happy for Zach.”
Led by Cyan Ervin, Wellston started to chip back towards the end of the first half, closing the gap to six points at one time. The senior finished with 27 points to lead the Rockets. With seconds left on the clock, D’Augustino worked through the Rockets’ defense and found Morris wide open in the corner for the three, sending Alexander into the break with a 35-26 lead.
The Spartans came out firing with seven of the first eight points of the second half, forcing Wellston into a timeout quickly. The Rockets eventually found some footing offensively, but Alexander was doing enough to outpace them and keep a comfortable lead.
D’Augustino hit a spinning layup at the buzzer to give the Spartans a 10-point lead heading into the final quarter.
“In the second half we moved the basketball a little better and with more purpose. When you have a lead sometimes you don’t play like you’re trying to get better but I thought defensively in the second half we were better.”
The better play carried into the fourth quarter when Alexander was able to keep pace with Wellston, keeping the lead at a comfortable margin. With the clock ticking down toward the end, Alexander broke out for eight straight points to bring it to a 67-52 final.
The Spartans next hit the road for a TVC matchup with Athens this Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.